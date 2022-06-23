Quarterback Ryan Montgomery strengthens rapport with UGA

The prodigious signal-caller has already received over a dozen Power 5 offers. One of those offers is from the University of Georgia and offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Ryan Montgomery started as a freshman at Findlay High School in Findlay, Ohio. Now entering his sophomore season, Montgomery is one of the most coveted Class of 2025 quarterbacks in the country.





Georgia began recruiting Montgomery while he was still in the eighth grade. Montgomery came to Athens with his older brother Luke Montgomery on an unofficial visit. Luke is an offensive lineman in the Class of 2023 who is committed to Ohio State now. That unofficial visit occurred while there was no other quarterback prospect on campus. Because of that, Ryan Montgomery got the chance to spend the entire day talking with Monken and quality control analyst Buster Faulkner.

Georgia and Montgomery have had a strong rapport ever since. Monken flew up to Findlay during the spring evaluation period earlier this year. After watching Montgomery throw, the offer was extended and shortly after plans for a return visit to Athens were made. Montgomery made that visit on Father's Day, June 19. UGASports caught up with Montgomery to hear about the visit and get an update on his relationship with Monken and UGA.