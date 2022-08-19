The Daily Recap: UGA's still battling for a five-star receiver

Here is the Aug. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Still battling

Jed May put together Georgia’s latest recruiting cheat sheet. Position by position, May detailed the latest with numerous prospects who are considering Georgia.

As it pertains to five-star receiver Hykeem Williams (Stranahan/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), the Bulldogs are fighting hard for his commitment, although the competition is tough.

“Williams emerged this spring as one of Bryan McClendon's top targets in the 2023 class,” May wrote. “He visited Athens multiple times in the spring. Williams returned to Georgia for an official visit the weekend of June 17. After summer visits, Texas A&M emerged as a frontrunner for Williams' commitment. Georgia is still battling, as is Florida State, but the Aggies appear to have a slight lead at this point. Williams is set to commit Sept. 23.”

Another receiver to keep an eye on is Anthony Evans III (Judson/Converse, Texas).

“Evans has game-breaking speed at the receiver position,” May wrote. “He runs a sub-4.4 40-yard dash and has posted a 10.6-second mark in the 100-meter dash. Evans visited Georgia on the first weekend in April, earning an offer in the process. Arkansas held his commitment at the time, but he has since backed off that pledge. Evans took an official visit to Georgia in June. The Bulldogs, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M are the three contenders at this point. Georgia sits in strong position heading into Evans' commitment on Aug. 26.

Practice notes

