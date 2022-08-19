The Daily Recap: UGA's still battling for a five-star receiver
Still battling
Jed May put together Georgia’s latest recruiting cheat sheet. Position by position, May detailed the latest with numerous prospects who are considering Georgia.
As it pertains to five-star receiver Hykeem Williams (Stranahan/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), the Bulldogs are fighting hard for his commitment, although the competition is tough.
“Williams emerged this spring as one of Bryan McClendon's top targets in the 2023 class,” May wrote. “He visited Athens multiple times in the spring. Williams returned to Georgia for an official visit the weekend of June 17. After summer visits, Texas A&M emerged as a frontrunner for Williams' commitment. Georgia is still battling, as is Florida State, but the Aggies appear to have a slight lead at this point. Williams is set to commit Sept. 23.”
Another receiver to keep an eye on is Anthony Evans III (Judson/Converse, Texas).
“Evans has game-breaking speed at the receiver position,” May wrote. “He runs a sub-4.4 40-yard dash and has posted a 10.6-second mark in the 100-meter dash. Evans visited Georgia on the first weekend in April, earning an offer in the process. Arkansas held his commitment at the time, but he has since backed off that pledge. Evans took an official visit to Georgia in June. The Bulldogs, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M are the three contenders at this point. Georgia sits in strong position heading into Evans' commitment on Aug. 26.
Practice notes
The UGASports contingency was on hand to view Thursday’s practice and wrote up what they saw. This post is for subscribers only. If you haven’t done so yet, you can join for only $33.18 in your first year.
Why he’s called ‘Pop’
Jamon Dumas-Johnson has an interesting nickname–”Pop.” For a while, it seemed like the nickname was a reflection on how he plays football.
"Every time he’s out there, you actually see a pop," outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. "Literally he goes in there for two plays, he gets the ball out. He went in for three plays against UAB. He caught a pick-six, ran it back. He gets forced fumbles and sacks within seconds. I love him."
Said safety Christopher Smith: "He probably gets the most shots on ball than probably anybody, I want to say. Like I say, he wants that ball no matter what," he said. "He’s keeping that in my mind. To see a guy that young, have that kind of mindset about the ball, the ball, it’s definitely exciting to see."
In actuality, that’s not the case. This is a nickname he’s had for a long, long time.
“My mom gave it to me. I’ve seen some videos going around, people got their own saying what my nickname is, but my mom gave it to me,” Dumas-Johnson said. “Mom said it was a commercial, and when it came on, I left. But I like Pops now.”
Film Don’t Lie’s best players
Over the last couple of months, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins shared the best players on Georgia’s roster according to their previous season’s Pro Football Focus grades. Now, the two are sharing who they personally think are Georgia’s best players.
No. 1 is none other than defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
“Georgia pretty much lost a defensive line to the NFL Draft, but the best of the bunch remains in Athens,” Young wrote. “Jalen Carter is an absolute menace who should see an increased workload as Georgia's defensive front is now built around him.”
Hoops: Heading to Savannah
Georgia has agreed to participate in the Savannah Invitational Tournament during the 2023-24 season. The early-season four-team tournament will take place from Nov. 21-22 and will feature another major conference program that has not yet been announced.
Embrace the grind
Outside the Vent
A Rivals250 defensive tackle committed to South Carolina.
Will the 2023 quarterback class go down as the best in Rivals’ history?
Deshaun Watson received an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine.
