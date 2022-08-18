Georgia' hoops team headed to Savannah for 2023-24 tourney

During a recent interview with UGASports, Georgia basketball coach Mike White acknowledged he’d be open to have his Bulldogs play in other parts of the state.

This season, Georgia will play Notre Dame at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Next year, however, the Bulldogs will head to the coast.

Sources have confirmed to UGASports that Georgia will travel to Savannah to take part in the Savannah Invitational set for November 20-21, 2023, at Enmarket Arena.

The four-team field for the tournament has yet to be set, but Georgia has accepted an invitation to play in the event. Sources tell UGASports that the event will feature another “major school” and will made official as soon as the contract is signed.

The appearance will mark the Bulldogs’ first game in Savannah since the 2001-2002 season when Georgia defeated Georgia Southern in the old Savannah Civic Center, 94-73.

“We’d love to be a presence in Atlanta, and other parts of the state. We’d love for Bulldog fans who may not have the opportunity to consistently get to Athens, to come see us,” White told UGASports last month. “Maybe that attracts them to come to Athens more often. We also want as many home games as possible in Stegeman to build that homecourt advantage and consistent pride in that building.”

The 9,500-seat Enmarket Arena opened this past February.

It’s already hosted several big-name concerts and is the home of the ECHL Savannah Ghost Pirates.

This year’s inaugural Savannah Invitation is set for November 25-27 and will feature Robert Morris, South Alabama, Valparaiso, Nicholls State, James Madison, Evansville, Mercer, Towson, and Fairfield.

Under White, Georgia opens the upcoming season Oct. 31 with an exhibition game against Georgia College, followed by the regular-season opener Nov. 7 against Western Carolina.