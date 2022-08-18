Jamon Dumas-Johnson on why he's called Pop and what's next

Nicknamed “Pop,” Jamon Dumas-Johnson was naturally asked about the moniker that coaches and teammates began calling him last year.

It’s not what you might think.

“My mom gave it to me. I’ve seen some videos going around, people got their own saying what my nickname is, but my mom gave it to me,” Dumas-Johnson said. “Mom said it was a commercial, and when it came on, I left. But I like Pops now.”

The Bulldogs like him, too.

Dumas-Johnson certainly made an impression his freshman year after seeing action in 14 of Georgia’s 15 games.

The reserve linebacker made 22 tackles with two sacks, but is perhaps best known for his pick-6 against UAB, which he returned 20 yards for a score.

“That pick-6 was fun, but that was last year,” Dumas-Johnson said. “I don’t look behind me, I look forward, so I hope I have one this year.”

Teammates’ expectations are high.

"Every time he’s out there, you actually see a pop," outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. "Literally he goes in there for two plays, he gets the ball out. He went in for three plays against UAB. He caught a pick-six, ran it back. He gets forced fumbles and sacks within seconds. I love him."

Safety Chris Smith said Dumas-Johnson’s constant desire to create havoc is what jumps out in his mind.

"He probably gets the most shots on ball than probably anybody, I want to say. Like I say, he wants that ball no matter what," he said. "He’s keeping that in my mind. To see a guy that young, have that kind of mindset about the ball, the ball, it’s definitely exciting to see."