Jamon Dumas-Johnson on why he's called Pop and what's next
Nicknamed “Pop,” Jamon Dumas-Johnson was naturally asked about the moniker that coaches and teammates began calling him last year.
It’s not what you might think.
“My mom gave it to me. I’ve seen some videos going around, people got their own saying what my nickname is, but my mom gave it to me,” Dumas-Johnson said. “Mom said it was a commercial, and when it came on, I left. But I like Pops now.”
The Bulldogs like him, too.
Dumas-Johnson certainly made an impression his freshman year after seeing action in 14 of Georgia’s 15 games.
The reserve linebacker made 22 tackles with two sacks, but is perhaps best known for his pick-6 against UAB, which he returned 20 yards for a score.
“That pick-6 was fun, but that was last year,” Dumas-Johnson said. “I don’t look behind me, I look forward, so I hope I have one this year.”
Teammates’ expectations are high.
"Every time he’s out there, you actually see a pop," outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. "Literally he goes in there for two plays, he gets the ball out. He went in for three plays against UAB. He caught a pick-six, ran it back. He gets forced fumbles and sacks within seconds. I love him."
Safety Chris Smith said Dumas-Johnson’s constant desire to create havoc is what jumps out in his mind.
"He probably gets the most shots on ball than probably anybody, I want to say. Like I say, he wants that ball no matter what," he said. "He’s keeping that in my mind. To see a guy that young, have that kind of mindset about the ball, the ball, it’s definitely exciting to see."
On paper, Dumas-Johnson has some big cleats to fill.
The Maryland native takes over the position held the past three seasons by Nakobe Dean.
“IQ,” said Dumas-Johnson, when asked what he learned the most from Dean. “But I learned something from all those guys. I took bits and pieces from each of their game and molded them into my game.”
Thus far, it all seems to be coming together.
“I think he’s probably been the most consistent out of that group,” head coach Kirby Smart said of Dumas-Johnson following last Saturday’s scrimmage.
“My mentality was to play fast, step up and take on that leadership that those guys left behind,” Dumas-Johnson said. “There’s been a lot of guys pushing me, raising the ship; I’m trying to push them and make us the best at the end of the day.”
Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann gets to see Dumas-Johnson’s work firsthand.
According to Schumann, he’s been impressed with the way the young player approached his summer preparations and thus far in camp has continued to excel.
“I think he’s challenged himself. He knows in the summer you attack strength and conditioning to be able to say, hey I might have an increased role this year. What do I have to do in terms of my strength and conditioning to do whatever role is asked of me?” Schumann said. “He loves football. He practices really hard. He's an instinctive, physical player, but (we) need to continue to see him grow.”
Dumas-Johnson believes steps have been made.
Although he’s still a young player, the experience he gained as a true freshman should carry him far as a sophomore.
“Those guys did a perfect job preparing me and the other guys to step up and take leadership roles as inside linebackers,” Dumas-Johnson said. “Once you get that one year under your belt, you should be good. As long as you’re locked in that first year and learn your concepts, you should be good.”