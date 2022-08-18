Georgia's best players according to the Film Don't Lie guys

All summer long, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins have been recapping the best players on Georgia's team based on 2021 PFF grades. Here is a playlist on our YouTube channel where you can check out that series.

Before every episode, Rollins and Young gave the caveat that the rankings were PFF's and not personal rankings of Georgia's best players. Now, they are sharing their rankings of Georgia's best players and doing it in four tiers.

Tier 1

Jalen Carter mauls Vanderbilt.

Jalen Carter

Dayne: Georgia pretty much lost a defensive line to the NFL Draft, but the best of the bunch remains in Athens. Jalen Carter is an absolute menace who should see an increased work load as Georgia's defensive front is now built around him.

Bowers makes an touchdown grab.

Brock Bowers

Brent: As an 18-year-old freshman, Bowers was one of the best offensive weapons in college football. What does he do for an encore? He'll be an even better player and still the offense's biggest threat, but, as I wrote in my offense predictions, his numbers likely won't approach last season's record setting campaign.

Kelee Ringo intercepts a pass.

Kelee Ringo

Brent: One of the more impressive combinations of size and speed for his position in recent memory, Ringo is forever a Georgia legend. Now he goes into the season as the unquestioned shutdown corner on the roster, looking to produce at a top-10-caliber draft pick level.

Tier 2

Bennett scrambles and passes for a completion.

Stetson Bennett

Dayne: Regardless of national acclaim to this point, Bennett is a viable Heisman candidate. Todd Monken adapted to Bennett's skillset on the fly last year and it ended in a national championship. With weapons aplenty and more time to build around Bennett, Georgia's offensive should be quite dynamic.

Nolan Smith forces a fumble.

Nolan Smith

Brent: An already elite run defender, Smith's decision to come back for his senior season was a good one. This season is the one for him to show evolution and dominance as a pass rusher to compliment those run defense skills and the constant energy he brings to the field.

Tier 3

Ladd McConkey torches Auburn.

Ladd McConkey

Dayne: Ladd McConkey is one of Georgia's most versatile players. He is among the fastest guys on the team, has great hands, and is a very willing blocker McConkey is one of the pieces I expect to flash as Bowers and others get more attention in 2022.

AD Mitchell runs a masterful route.

AD Mitchell

Dayne: "He's slinky." That's what Jim Donnan said about AD Mitchell after seeing him play for a few plays. He was referring to Mitchell's route running and how he contorts his body to make a catch. He enters 2022 at WR1 at UGA.

Van Pran maintains his block.

Sedrick Van Pran

Brent: High level size, athleticism, strength and brains makes for a perfect center and anchor in the middle of an offensive line. While Van Pran was solid early, he constantly improved and took a leap forward toward the end of the season. Expect him to put himself into All-SEC contention by season's end.

Tier 4

McClendon seals the edge.

Warren McClendon

Dayne: If there is an unsung hero of this iteration of the Kirby Smart era, Warren McClendon is in the running for that distinction. Beyond being reliable, McClendon uses long arms and solid footwork to solidify a position that allows Stetson Bennett to throw on the run more often. McClendon should be more heralded.

McIntosh scores with a nifty catch.

Kenny McIntosh

Brent: We know one thing for certain - McIntosh is an elite receiver out of the backfield. Assuming he stays healthy, which has sometimes been an issue, we now we get to see what he can do with an increased workload as he and Kendall Milton take the lead in the backfield. Can he have a James Cook-like senior season from a productivity and impact standpoint? The ability to do so is definitely there.

Honorable Mention

Darnell Washington catches across the middle.

Darnell Washington

Brent: An amazingly unique and talented player given his size and athleticism, Washington is an elite blocker who can hopefully become a true weapon in the passing game in his third season. After being targeted 27 times the past two seasons, the attention paid to Bowers and Arik Gilbert could open up Washington for an impactful season as a receiving threat.

Christopher Smith covers and pursues.

Christopher Smith