The Daily Recap: UGA's 'main selling point' for Walter Nolen

Nolen still far from decision

With Travis Shaw (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.) no longer available, Georgia is doing its part to remain in the mix for five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen (Powell/Powell, Tenn.). The Bulldogs have been heavily recruiting Nolen for quite some time.

Still, according to Blayne Gilmer, Nolen appears a long way from a commitment.

“​​After visiting Nolen at Powell High School recently, it seems that the young man is very far from a decision,” Gilmer wrote. “This recruitment is going to be volatile in its trending all the way until the end. Georgia’s main selling point is the need for a nose guard immediately in 2022 and beyond with the departure of Jordan Davis most likely to the NFL. At this point it’s hard to feel confident in any team as the favorite. However, Texas A&M is the program that seems to have the most momentum lately.”

From the national perspective, Adam Gorney gave his take on where he thinks things stand with Nolen.

“There is something to watch here: Staying in-state, helping rebuild the Tennessee program, having family and friends around, and being that guy could be a tremendous draw,” Gorney wrote. “That could help the Vols greatly. But by all accounts, Nolen had a phenomenal time at Texas A&M. The defensive coaches there are top-notch and not only the development, but the history of elite players there could be a significant draw. Plus, still playing in the SEC but a fresh start in College Station might just be what Nolen needs to really reach his utmost potential.

“My best guess right now is that those two teams - Tennessee and Texas A&M - look best and I’d give the slightest edge to the Aggies.”

Back with a vengeance

Following a first-week loss, UGA quarterback commit Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.) returned to the football field this week with a lot to prove in a win over Pace Academy.

Stockton accounted for 487 total yards and seven touchdowns.

Stockton and Rabun County head coach Jaybo Shaw spoke with Gilmer about the young quarterback’s performance and why he’s never missed a team football activity.

