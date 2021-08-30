The Daily Recap: UGA's 'main selling point' for Walter Nolen
Here is the Aug. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Nolen still far from decision
With Travis Shaw (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.) no longer available, Georgia is doing its part to remain in the mix for five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen (Powell/Powell, Tenn.). The Bulldogs have been heavily recruiting Nolen for quite some time.
Still, according to Blayne Gilmer, Nolen appears a long way from a commitment.
“After visiting Nolen at Powell High School recently, it seems that the young man is very far from a decision,” Gilmer wrote. “This recruitment is going to be volatile in its trending all the way until the end. Georgia’s main selling point is the need for a nose guard immediately in 2022 and beyond with the departure of Jordan Davis most likely to the NFL. At this point it’s hard to feel confident in any team as the favorite. However, Texas A&M is the program that seems to have the most momentum lately.”
From the national perspective, Adam Gorney gave his take on where he thinks things stand with Nolen.
“There is something to watch here: Staying in-state, helping rebuild the Tennessee program, having family and friends around, and being that guy could be a tremendous draw,” Gorney wrote. “That could help the Vols greatly. But by all accounts, Nolen had a phenomenal time at Texas A&M. The defensive coaches there are top-notch and not only the development, but the history of elite players there could be a significant draw. Plus, still playing in the SEC but a fresh start in College Station might just be what Nolen needs to really reach his utmost potential.
“My best guess right now is that those two teams - Tennessee and Texas A&M - look best and I’d give the slightest edge to the Aggies.”
Back with a vengeance
Following a first-week loss, UGA quarterback commit Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga.) returned to the football field this week with a lot to prove in a win over Pace Academy.
Stockton accounted for 487 total yards and seven touchdowns.
Stockton and Rabun County head coach Jaybo Shaw spoke with Gilmer about the young quarterback’s performance and why he’s never missed a team football activity.
Stockton’s seven scores
Singletary’s ‘father figure’
Back in June, Georgia showed cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Robert E. Lee/Jacksonville, Fla.) just how he would be used in its defensive scheme when the young defender was on campus for a visit.
Now that he’s available following his decommitment from Ohio State, Singletary continues to feel the love from the Georgia coaches. Singletary even likened head coach Kirby Smart to a “father figure.”
Montgomery plans UGA visit
Class of 2023 offensive lineman Luke Montgomery (Findlay/Findlay, Ohio) has tentatively scheduled a visit to catch Georgia’s home game against Missouri on Nov. 6. As Gilmer noted, Montgomery has been in consistent contact with the Georgia coaches since his previous visit earlier this summer.
Catching up with Luther Burden
With the Redcoats
Reunited and it feels so good
Outside the Vent
Scanning the Southeast in this week’s recruiting update.
LSU, Tulane practice elsewhere due to Hurricane Ida.
Will anyone in the Big Ten challenge Ohio State this season?
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852