Luke Montgomery is one of the top offensive line prospects in the country. The Class of 2023 tackle hails from Findlay, Ohio. Montgomery visited Athens earlier this summer and has established a strong rapport with Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke.

UGASports checked in on Montgomery recently to see how his relationship with Georgia has progressed since the visit. In the process, it became apparent that Montgomery is just now hitting his peak performance and is dominating his competition early on in the 2021 season.

