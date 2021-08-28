Jacksonville, Fla. -- Jaheim Singletary saw his potential future right in front of him.

During his June official visit to Georgia, the Bulldog coaches showed Singletary their schemes and how he could fit them. The No. 1cornerback in the 2022 class, at the time committed to Ohio State, had a glimpse of the opportunities in Athens.

Now, Singletary's recruitment is back open. Georgia is at the forefront as one of the top contenders.

"I felt like I was at home," Singletary said of the visit. "I feel like I could live there three to four years and play ball comfortably."