After a 22 - 13 loss to the Jefferson Dragons in week one, Rabun County head coach Jaybo Shaw put a challeng to quarterback Gunner Stockton. The Class of 2022 Georgia commit had been stymied by Jefferson the week prior. Shaw and company were looking for a big response from the five-star leader.

"To his standard, which is higher than anybody's, he didn't perform the way he wanted to perform (against Jefferson)," Shaw said. "He loves to be coached. He loves to be challenged. We challenged him this week, and he's a competitor. Gunner loves everything about the game of football. We knew as a staff, football team, offense that we were going to get the special 14 tonight. He delivered."

Deliver is an understatement.

One week later, Stockton torched the Pace Academy defense to the tune of seven touchdowns.