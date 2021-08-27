Making the Case: Five-star DT Walter Nolen
*****
Unpredictable and interesting would be two words to describe the recruitment of five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who has changed his top list again. Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M now are the favorites.
The Bulldogs replace Florida, which made a serious run at the Powell, Tenn., standout in recent months, but it now looks like it won’t happen.
Nolen’s three frontrunners are all very intriguing and for different reasons. Georgia and Texas A&M have developed players at his position and both teams could be on the cusp of a run to the College Football Playoff.
In recent months, Nolen has moved to Powell, which is about 10 miles from Knoxville, and that means the five-star can visit often to get more familiar with the new coaching staff and to see the program’s direction in the coming months.
Some believe Nolen being right down the road dramatically helps the Vols’ chances. Others are fairly sure location is not going to matter much, especially since Nolen just recently moved there from the Memphis area.
The five-star has bounced around high schools throughout his prep career and now looks to have his final three set, although things change quickly in Nolen’s orbit.
If one thing is for sure, when it comes to Nolen, nothing is for sure.
In today’s Making the Case, experts from around the Rivals network argue why a certain school could win out in Nolen’s recruitment, and national recruiting director Adam Gorney issues his verdict.
*****
*****
GEORGIA
After visiting Nolen at Powell High School recently, it seems that the young man is very far from a decision. This recruitment is going to be volatile in its trending all the way until the end. Georgia’s main selling point is the need for a nose guard immediately in 2022 and beyond with the departure of Jordan Davis most likely to the NFL.
At this point it’s hard to feel confident in any team as the favorite. However, Texas A&M is the program that seems to have the most momentum lately. - Blayne Gilmer, UGASports.com
*****
TENNESSEE
Tennessee has quietly gone from outside the top 10 to the most consistent piece to his ever-changing top three. He has developed a great relationship with position coach Rodney Garner, and the Vols are going to be just down the road for the next several months. Coaches can go out on the road late next week, and I’d expect Walter to be one of the first prospects they see.
The Vols kick off next Thursday and there is a pretty strong possibility that Nolen is on the scene. Some have insinuated that because he is in Knoxville that he is a lock. I wouldn’t say that, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. - Austin Price, Volquest.com
*****
TEXAS A&M
Of the three finalists, I don't think there's much doubt A&M has the most momentum. The Aggies were able to get Nolen to come to College Station on a whim for their recruit pool party at the end of July, and it absolutely blew him away. He likes the recruits, likes DT coach Elijah Robinson and was impressed by the facilities.
The way things are going, it looks like A&M has a legitimate shot at landing Nolen and fellow five-star Bear Alexander, which would make for a nasty pairing in the middle. - Mark Passwaters, AggieYell.com
*****
THE VERDICT
There is something to watch here: Staying in-state, helping rebuild the Tennessee program, having family and friends around, and being that guy could be a tremendous draw. That could help the Vols greatly. But by all accounts, Nolen had a phenomenal time at Texas A&M. The defensive coaches there are top-notch and not only the development, but the history of elite players there could be a significant draw. Plus, still playing in the SEC but a fresh start in College Station might just be what Nolen needs to really reach his utmost potential.
My best guess right now is that those two teams - Tennessee and Texas A&M - look best and I’d give the slightest edge to the Aggies.” - Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney