Making the Case: Five-star DT Walter Nolen

MORE: Making the Case for four-star ATH Brenen Thompson

*****

Unpredictable and interesting would be two words to describe the recruitment of five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who has changed his top list again. Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M now are the favorites.

The Bulldogs replace Florida, which made a serious run at the Powell, Tenn., standout in recent months, but it now looks like it won’t happen.

Nolen’s three frontrunners are all very intriguing and for different reasons. Georgia and Texas A&M have developed players at his position and both teams could be on the cusp of a run to the College Football Playoff.

In recent months, Nolen has moved to Powell, which is about 10 miles from Knoxville, and that means the five-star can visit often to get more familiar with the new coaching staff and to see the program’s direction in the coming months.

Some believe Nolen being right down the road dramatically helps the Vols’ chances. Others are fairly sure location is not going to matter much, especially since Nolen just recently moved there from the Memphis area.

The five-star has bounced around high schools throughout his prep career and now looks to have his final three set, although things change quickly in Nolen’s orbit.

If one thing is for sure, when it comes to Nolen, nothing is for sure.

In today’s Making the Case, experts from around the Rivals network argue why a certain school could win out in Nolen’s recruitment, and national recruiting director Adam Gorney issues his verdict.

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****