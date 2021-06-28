The Daily Recap: UGA pays close attention to Arch Manning

Here is the June 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Special attention paid to Manning

It was a star-studded affair in Athens this past weekend.

Among the big names in town was class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans, La.), who head coach Kirby Smart and company made sure to pay extra attention to. Tight end commit Pearce Spurlin (South Walton/Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.), who is good friends with Manning, told Blayne Gilmer that the five-star quarteback had a good time on his visit to Georgia.

However, as it’s been throughout Manning’s recruitment thus far, details were sparse.

“The top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2023 and the latest in the Manning line of football royalty was in Athens from late Thursday to Saturday morning,” Gilmer wrote. “Spurlin arrived in Athens Saturday morning just as Manning and his family were gearing up to leave. In typical Manning fashion, Arch didn't give too much away on the visit. Spurlin said, ‘I got to see Arch before he left. He said that he loved Athens. He had a good time seeing the coaches and program.’”

However, one detail Gilmer wrote showed just how much Georgia is coveting Manning.

“Manning and his family got a lot of close attention on the visit,” Gilmer wrote. “Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Todd Monken, offensive line coach Matt Luke, and defensive analyst Will Muschamp and their families all went out to eat with the Manning family Thursday night. The rest of the Mannings' time was spent meeting with the coaching staff and seeing the campus.”

Spurlin said he and some other recruits felt the love from the coaching staff during their time on campus as well.

"A group of us met with Coach Monken," Spurlin said. "Me, Justice (Haynes), Lawson (Luckie), De'Nylon (Morrissette), Raymond Cottrell—we all met with him, and it was good. We watched film and how the pro-style offense is beneficial to college and the NFL, and how UGA puts a lot of guys in the NFL. Coach Monken is such an impressive and nice guy. On top of that, his football knowledge is crazy. He was telling us out of all the places he's been, Georgia is really special. The playbook is only going to continue to develop, and the offense will keep showing out."

Defensive linemen enjoy their visit

Class of 2023 defensive linemen Jordan Hall (Westside/Jacksonville, Fla.) and Kelby Collins (Gardendale/Gardendale, Ala.) were also among the major recruits visiting UGA this weekend.

Both had good things to say about how their trips went.

"The campus is great," Hall said. "It's real country-like. A lot of space to walk around, get to class, and then back to the facilities. I really enjoyed it and I'll most definitely be back."

"Georgia is one of my top schools," Collins said. "They showed me a different side. I've not come out with my rankings yet, but they're definitely up there."

Hood has two at the top

As it stands, Georgia and Miami are the two schools duking it out for offensive tackle Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn). When it comes to Georgia, Hood said offensive line coach Matt Luke’s pedigree is standing out.

“(Luke’s) going to get me to where I want to be at,” Hood said. “It’s about me coming in there and doing what I have to do day in, day out. But other than that, I think Georgia has a good chance of putting me as a first-round draft pick.”

Parker sees UGA’s competitive fire

During his visit, defensive end Tomarrion Parker (Central/Phenix City, Ala.) saw first-hand just how competitive everything is at Georgia.

"They want to win in everything they do," Parker said. "I really liked that. They told me everything they do in the weight room, the last sprints of the day, classroom, they want to compete and get better every day. I really enjoyed that. That stood out to me."

For Parker, that mindset resonates loud and clear.

"I try to be the best at everything, and competing is the only way to get there," Parker said. "If I can compete with my teammates, every little thing we can do when it comes to workouts or sprints or anything like that, I want to be a part of it."

