Tomarrion Parker felt the competitive energy crackling in the weight room.

On his first visit to Georgia on June 26, he saw players battling for the best times and measurements. The new weight room in Athens has computer sensors that allow all kinds of data to be measured and then projected on a big screen, letting players compete with each other at all times.

For Parker, that's how a winning program is built. That's also a large part of the reason why the 2023 four-star defensive end has Georgia among his top schools.