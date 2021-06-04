The Daily Recap: UGA keeping tabs on four-star offensive lineman

Here is the June 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Dawgs recruiting Greene hard

Georgia has made it a priority to go after interior offensive lineman Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco/Bellflower, Calif.). The Bulldogs plan to take at least three offensive linemen in this year’s class with the preference of snagging four. Greene is certainly someone Georgia has high on its wish list.

“Georgia made the cut in a Top 10 that Greene dropped back in mid-March, along with Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, and Southern Cal,” Blayne Gilmer wrote. “UGA is currently in line for an unofficial visit from Greene in late June, which is more than most of the Top 10 can say. That unofficial will be paramount. Getting Greene back in the fall for a game will also be crucial. The California native has family in Georgia which could help. Ohio State, Alabama, and Southern California appear to be the most serious threats to Georgia in the process currently.”

Raising expectations

Anthony Dasher writes that Georgia’s transfer additions of Derion Kendrick, Arik Gilbert, Tykee Smith and Brandon Turnage have raised the expectations for the upcoming season.

“Although hot takes like ‘it’s make or break,’ or ‘if he’s ever going to do it’ make me cringe, we need to recognize there's a little truth there,” Dasher wrote. “On paper, Smart has the Bulldogs set up to have a memorable year. How memorable? Our readers know me well enough to recognize that grandiose predictions are not my particular cup of tea. You’re not going to get smoke blown up your undergarments. You’ve also never seen me be afraid to speak my mind, for better or worse.

“So, as you continue reading this Thursday prose, just keep in mind, these are things I truly believe. The expectations are warranted. Georgia should make the playoffs.”

SEC eliminates intraconference transfer rule

The SEC decided that players will be allowed to transfer within the conference without losing a year of eligibility.

“This is an important measure to further support student-athletes throughout the Southeastern Conference,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. “While maintaining the expectation that coaches and others avoid improper recruiting, this change will ensure that student-athletes who enroll at an SEC member institution will enjoy the flexibility afforded to other student-athletes across the nation.”

‘The Bear’ joins UGASports

Chris Fallica, known as “The Bear” on ESPN's College Gameday, joined Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to discuss Georgia's national perception. They also discussed what goes on behind the scenes of College Gameday and the college football landscape for 2021.