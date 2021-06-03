Crean expected to hire Mason

Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean is expected to add Stephen F. Austin assistant Wade Mason to his staff, sources have confirmed to UGASports.

Mason would replace former assistant Chad Dollar, who joined the staff at Cincinnati.

The New Orleans coach has served on the staff of SFA since 2016 as one of the team’s assistant coaches and recruiting coordinators.

He previously worked as a grad assistant at Oklahoma from 2011-2012, before joining the staff at Oral Roberts, where he served from 2012-2016.

SFA finished the 2020-21 season 16-5.

Off the court, Mason has been an inspiration.

In June of 2019, Mason was diagnosed with both colon and liver cancer. But after a 10-month battle, he is now cancer-free.

More to come: