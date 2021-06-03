Georgia coaches "geeked" about 2022 WR Sam M'Bake's athleticism
Sam M'Bake faced a question in Georgia's locker room during his visit on June 2.
"You're the kid who jumped the 10-7?" someone asked him.
The uncommitted 2022 receiver, who had just posted a 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump, replied in the affirmative.
"Oh yeah, they’re geeked about you," M'Bake was told.
