The Dashboard: New additions have expectations even higher

Kirby Smart is in his sixth year as head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, and anticipation is peaking.

That’s not exactly going out on a huge limb, is it?

Although hot takes like “it’s make or break,” or “if he’s ever going to do it” make me cringe, we need to recognize there's a little truth there. On paper, Smart has the Bulldogs set up to have a memorable year. How memorable?

Our readers know me well enough to recognize that grandiose predictions are not my particular cup of tea. You’re not going to get smoke blown up your undergarments. You’ve also never seen me be afraid to speak my mind, for better or worse.

So, as you continue reading this Thursday prose, just keep in mind, these are things I truly believe.

The expectations are warranted. Georgia should make the playoffs.

That’s being blunt. Obviously, one can never predict injuries. Key players getting hurt could always change that, but as we sit here today, there’s every reason in the world for Georgia fans to be excited about what lies ahead.

Let’s call it like it is.

Talent is not going to be a problem for the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs. The individual pieces are there—not much argument there.

Allow me to pause here to reflect on this week’s big news, the additions of Derion Kendrick and Arik Gilbert. Give Smart credit for using the system as it stands to his and Georgia’s advantage.

Although there are parts about the transfer portal that gives the traditionalist in me cause for concern, Smart and the Bulldogs have been able to use the portal to address two of their biggest needs.

The additions of Kendrick, Tykee Smith, and Brandon Turnage have enabled Smart to directly address what was no doubt the biggest question mark on the team: the secondary.

While there’s still the matter of having to assemble the pieces and gel, there's absolutely no question that the experience that’s been added is going to be a major benefit to positions of need.

The addition of Gilbert is like going through the drive-through at Chick-fil-A for the eight-count nugget meal and discovering they gave you an extra three.

Did the Bulldogs NEED Gilbert for the offense? No, maybe not. But when you’ve got the opportunity to add a former five-star prospect who’s 6-5, somewhere in the 240 range, has the ability to get up and down the field, and is a mismatch for cornerbacks—yeah, you take him and say thank you very much.

Obviously, you’re not going to hear Smart beat his chest publicly.

After all, he’s still going to have plenty of questions.

There’s work to do regarding the offensive line. While the pieces are there, position coach Matt Luke still has deliberation in store to decide who's going to play where. The unit is still going to have to gel.

Once fall camp begins, you’re still going to hear and read about Smart lamenting one area or another about his team’s play, how there’s a lot of work still to do, etc, etc.

But as far as the expectations, that suits Smart just fine.

Getting the Georgia program standing side by side with the elite in college football was Smart’s Day 1 goal during his introductory press conference back in 2016.

While there’s still the task of getting past his former boss Nick Saban and Alabama, Smart has his Bulldogs precisely where he wants them to be. The pieces are in place. The challenge is clear.

Now, it’s about finally taking that next step and making those expectations become reality.