There are two position groups in the Class of 2022 that are about as wide open, in terms of possibilities, as they could possibly be: wide receiver and offensive line. Only De'Nylon Morrissette is committed to Georgia in the class at receiver, and Georgia has no offensive linemen committed in the 2022 cycle.

Georgia will take at least three, but more likely four offensive linemen in the Class of 2022. Today, we at UGASports break down the big board of wants based on information we've gathered from trusted sources, and the prospects themselves.