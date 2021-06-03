UGA Offensive Line big board of wants 2022
There are two position groups in the Class of 2022 that are about as wide open, in terms of possibilities, as they could possibly be: wide receiver and offensive line. Only De'Nylon Morrissette is committed to Georgia in the class at receiver, and Georgia has no offensive linemen committed in the 2022 cycle.
Georgia will take at least three, but more likely four offensive linemen in the Class of 2022. Today, we at UGASports break down the big board of wants based on information we've gathered from trusted sources, and the prospects themselves.
IMMEDIATE TAKES
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news