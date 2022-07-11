The Daily Recap: UGA isn't done at inside linebacker

Here is the July 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Could another inside linebacker commit?

Georgia was able to flip inside linebacker Raylen Wilson (Lincoln/Tallahassee, Fla.) from Michigan over the weekend. Although he’s a high four-star prospect, by no means are the Bulldogs done at the position.

Blayne Gilmer wrote that Georgia is in a good position for inside linebacker Troy Bowles (Jesuit/Tampa, Fla.), who would make quit the tandem with Wilson.

“People thought Georgia tight end coach Todd Hartley was hot on the recruiting trail. Just wait to see the euphoria of the Georgia faithful and the disbelief of opposing fan bases if (Glenn) Schumann were to land both Wilson and Troy Bowles,” Gilmer wrote. “Bowles is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. There are few, if any, programs in the nation that are more respected by NFL coaches, general managers, and scouts than that of Georgia. Head coach Kirby Smart and Schumann have proven they can develop NFL talent. Bowles makes his decision on July 16. With just a week to go before an announcement, Georgia is considered the favorite for Bowles.”

Flipping Wilson

As mentioned, Georgia flipped Wilson over the weekend, giving the program 13 players in the class of 2023. Gilmer noted the type of player the Bulldogs are getting.

“That type of speed will make Wilson fit right in with the lineage of Georgia linebackers during the Kirby Smart era,” Gilmer wrote. “Wilson utilized that speed to the tune of 16 tackles for a loss and five sacks during his junior year at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee.”

