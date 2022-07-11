The Daily Recap: UGA isn't done at inside linebacker
Could another inside linebacker commit?
Georgia was able to flip inside linebacker Raylen Wilson (Lincoln/Tallahassee, Fla.) from Michigan over the weekend. Although he’s a high four-star prospect, by no means are the Bulldogs done at the position.
Blayne Gilmer wrote that Georgia is in a good position for inside linebacker Troy Bowles (Jesuit/Tampa, Fla.), who would make quit the tandem with Wilson.
“People thought Georgia tight end coach Todd Hartley was hot on the recruiting trail. Just wait to see the euphoria of the Georgia faithful and the disbelief of opposing fan bases if (Glenn) Schumann were to land both Wilson and Troy Bowles,” Gilmer wrote. “Bowles is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. There are few, if any, programs in the nation that are more respected by NFL coaches, general managers, and scouts than that of Georgia. Head coach Kirby Smart and Schumann have proven they can develop NFL talent. Bowles makes his decision on July 16. With just a week to go before an announcement, Georgia is considered the favorite for Bowles.”
Flipping Wilson
As mentioned, Georgia flipped Wilson over the weekend, giving the program 13 players in the class of 2023. Gilmer noted the type of player the Bulldogs are getting.
“That type of speed will make Wilson fit right in with the lineage of Georgia linebackers during the Kirby Smart era,” Gilmer wrote. “Wilson utilized that speed to the tune of 16 tackles for a loss and five sacks during his junior year at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee.”
M’Pemba talks Dawgs
Defensive end Samuel M’Pemba (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) has visited Georgia three times, with his most recent trip coming in June. M’Pemba spoke to Gilmer about the trip and how he feels about the Bulldogs at the moment.
"It was real good," M'Pemba said. "I enjoyed talking to the guys (current Georgia players), talking to the staff, and getting a real feel for the school and the atmosphere for the players. The coaches just told me how much I would fit in and how I'm needed in the program. They told me how I can develop and really take over. Another outside linebacker that can further Georgia. I'm a guy that they can put in the league, and they have that SEC atmosphere and just came off a national championship."
Smart’s best defenders
Dave McMahon compiled the stats to see which defenders have produced the most since Smart took over the head coaching job in 2016. When it comes to sacks, Trenton Thompson had the most in a game with three in the 2015 Liberty Bowl. Azeez Ojulari recorded 8.5 sacks in 2020, the most of any defender under Smart in a single season. Ojulari’s 14 career sacks also marks the most for a defender during his duration with the program.
Richard LeCounte’s eight interceptions from 2017-20 leads the way for this particular category.
Scouting Georgia Tech
Could Dante Moore unseat Arch Manning as the nation’s top quarterback?
Tennessee secured a commitment from a four-star linebacker.
The full rosters for the MLB All-Star Game were announced.
