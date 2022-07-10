Georgia completes the flip of Raylen Wilson

Georgia has flipped the commitment of Class of 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson from Michigan.

Wilson was committed to Michigan from December 8, 2021 to June 28 of this year. Wilson has now announced his allegiance is with UGA.

The Bulldogs and the Wolverines faced off as opponents in the College Football Playoff in the 2022 Orange Bowl. The two programs then met head to head on the recruiting trail in the pursuit of Wilson.

The native of the Sunshine State named Georgia and Michigan as his final two schools in early December of 2021. Wilson announced his pledge to Michigan on December 8, 2021.

That verbal commitment to the Wolverines did not stop the pursuit of co-defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach Glenn Schumann. Wilson was on campus for an unofficial with the Dawgs in March and again during a star-studded G-Day weekend. That momentum carried through the evaluation period as Schumann visited his high school twice.

Wilson was one of thirteen high-profile official visitors during the weekend of June 3-5. At 6-foot-2 and approaching 220 pounds, Wilson’s speed made him stand out to the Georgia staff. Wilson ran a 10.91 in the 100m and a 22.07 in the 200m.

That type of speed will make Wilson fit right in with the lineage of Georgia linebackers during the Kirby Smart era. Wilson utilized that speed to the tune of 16 tackles for a loss and five sacks during his junior year at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee.

Wilson’s commitment to UGA gives the Dawgs 13 in the Class of 2023. Wilson joins CJ Allen as inside linebackers committed to Georgia in the class.