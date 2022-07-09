Best Under Kirby Smart: Defense

When Kirby Smart was hired in December of 2015, the Georgia fanbase expected the defense to shine, to dominate, and to help lead the Bulldogs to a National Championship. Check! Check! Check! Smart, along with coordinators: Mel Tucker, Dan Lanning, Glenn Schumann, as well as other assistants, analysts, and support staff helped paved the way for the Dawgs to reach the top. Since 2016, defensive players from the red and black have won two Butkus Awards, a Jim Thorpe Award, a Chuck Bednarik Award, and an Outland Trophy. Nineteen Dawg defenders that have ended their careers with Georgia have been drafted, and even more that moved on to other teams. Fourteen of the 19 defenders were selected in the last two drafts alone. Also, in the 2022 NFL Draft, Georgia became the first school in the common draft era to have five defensive players taken in the first round. So while offense and special teams were highlighted in parts one through four of this series, part five deals with the best individual defensive statistics under Smart by a Bulldog player. Remember, this is just under Smart, and not counting stats that these players had under Mark Richt or Bryan McClendon. Georgia has played a great many players on defense in recent seasons. As a result, individual tackle numbers are not as high as a majority of seasons from the past. That being said, some Bulldogs still posted some pretty good numbers.



Most Tackles Game Season Career Nakobe Dean - 15 (2020 vs. Florida) Roquan Smith - 137 (2017) Roquan Smith - 232 (2016-17) Nakobe Dean - 14 (2020 vs. Kentucky) Roquan Smith - 95 (2016) Monty Rice - 219 (2017-19) Roquan Smith - 13 (2016 vs. Georgia Tech) Monty Rice - 89 (2019) J.R. Reed - 199 (2017-2019) Roquan Smith - 13 (2016 Liberty Bowl vs. TCU) J.R. Reed - 79 (2017) Richard LeCounte - 176 (2017-20) Roquan Smith - 13 (2018 CFP Championship vs. Alabama) Richard LeCounte - 74 (2018) Nakobe Dean - 168 (2019-21) Richard LeCounte - 13 (2020 vs. Kentucky) Lewis Cine - 73 (2021) Quay Walker - 139 (2018-21) Quay Walker - 13 (2021 vs. Florida) Nakobe Dean - 72 (2021) Natrez Patrick - 138 (2016-18) Nakobe Dean - 71 (2020)

Roquan Smith's 137 was the most by a Georgia player in a season since Thomas Davis had 138 in 2003. Many of the Bulldogs listed in the career list also had additional tackles under previous head coaches. Smith also had eight games in which he had ten or more tackles, including five in 2017. Nakobe Dean had four overall, with three coming last season. Monty Rice had three overall, including two in 2019. Tackles are one thing, but what about tackles for loss?

Most Tackles for Loss Game Season Career Trenton Thompson - 3.5 (2016 Liberty Bowl vs. TCU) Roquan Smith - 14 (2017) D'Andre Walker - 27 (2016-18) Trenton Thompson - 3 (2016 vs. Nicholls) D'Andre Walker - 13.5 (2017) Azeez Ojulari - 19.5 (2018-20) Roquan Smith - 3 (2017 vs. Georgia Tech) Azeez Ojulari - 12.5 (2020) Roquan Smith - 19 (2016-17) Azeez Ojulari - 3 (2020 vs. Auburn) D'Andre Walker - 11 (2018) Davin Bellamy - 16.5 (2016-17) Azeez Ojulari - 3 (2021 Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati) Nakobe Dean - 10.5 (2021) Channing Tindall - 16 (2018-21) Channing Tindall - 3 (2021 vs. Tennessee) Trenton Thompson - 9.5 (2016) Jonathan Ledbetter - 14.5 (2016-18) Davin Bellamy - 9 (2016) Nolan Smith - 14 (2019-present) Nolan Smith - 9 (2021) Jalen Carter - 8.5 (2021)

When the national media says that Georgia lost too much on defense, they should notice both Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter made this previous list. A tackle for loss is one thing; a sack is another. Here are the Dawgs that have been a thorn in the quarterback's side.

Most Quarterback Sacks Game Season Career Trenton Thompson - 3 (2016 Liberty Bowl vs. TCU) Azeez Ojulari - 8.5 (2020) Azeez Ojulari - 14 (2018-20) Azeez Ojulari - 3 (2021 Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati) D'Andre Walker - 7.5 (2018) Adam Anderson - 13.5 (2018-21) Channing Tindall - 3 (2021 vs. Tennessee) Roquan Smith - 6.5 (2017) D'Andre Walker - 13 (2016-18) Lorenzo Carter - 2 (2 games) Adam Anderson - 6.5 (2020) Davin Bellamy - 10 (2016-17) Adam Anderson - 2 (2 games) Robert Beal - 6.5 (2021) Channing Tindall - 10 (2018-21) Channing Tindall - 2 (2 games) Nakobe Dean - 6 (2021) Lorenzo Carter - 9.5 (2016-17) D'Andre Walker - 2 (2018 vs. Missouri) Travon Walker - 6 (2021) Travon Walker - 9.5 (2019-21) Azeez Ojulari - 2 (2019 vs. Tennessee) Nakobe Dean - 2 (2021 vs. Clemson)

Now a major goal on defense is forcing a turnover, and these are the Dawgs that excelled at that since 2016. D'Andre Walker (2018) and Azeez Ojulari (2020) each caused four fumbles in one season to lead the way for the Dawgs in this time. Walker, Ojulari and Lorenzo Carter each had five for their career under Smart. Carter also had five fumble recoveries in that same time, but one player had more. Richard LeCounte recovered six fumbles as a Bulldog from 2017 to 2020. LeCounte also did a pretty good job picking off the ball. Where does he fit in with the Bulldog interception leaders?

Most Interceptions Game Season Career Quincy Mauger - 2 (2016 vs. Missouri) Dominick Sanders - 4 (2017) Richard LeCounte - 8 (2017-20) Richard LeCounte - 2 (2020 Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor) Richard LeCounte - 4 (2019) Dominick Sanders - 7 (2016-17) Richard LeCounte - 2 (2020 vs. Arkansas) Eric Stokes - 4 (2020) DeAndre Baker - 7 (2016-18) Derion Kendrick - 2 (2021 Orange Bowl vs. Michigan) Derion Kendrick - 4 (2021) J.R. Reed - 5 (2017-19) Dominick Sanders - 3 (2016) Eric Stokes - 4 (2018-20) DeAndre Baker - 3 (2017) Derion Kendrick - 4 (2021) Richard LeCounte - 3 (2020) Aaron Davis - 3 (2016-17) Christopher Smith - 3 (2021) Malkom Parrish - 3 (2016-17) Christopher Smith - 3 (2018-present)