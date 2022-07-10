No. 3 Samuel M'Pemba talks top schools, NIL, and an OV to Georgia this fall
Samuel M'Pemba is one of the most gifted athletes in the entirety of the Class of 2023. The No. 3 prospect in the nation is slated to play outside linebacker in college after starring on both sides of the ball in high school.
M'Pemba's combination of size, strength, and athleticism has the St. Louis native in the crosshairs of the premier powers in college football. M'Pemba recently released his top seven schools: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee.
Georgia has hosted M'Pemba on multiple visits. The latest was a three-day unofficial visit in June. Yesterday, M'Pemba updated UGASports on his recruitment as a whole, his relationship with UGA coaches Kirby Smart and Chidera Uzo-Diribe, his thoughts on NIL, and a likely date for his Georgia official visit this fall.
