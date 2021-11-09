The Daily Recap: UGA hoping to get Jamaree Salyer back soon
Here is the Nov. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Leaving the door open
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said left tackle Jamaree Salyer (foot) has at least a chance to play in this weekend’s game against Tennessee. Salyer missed last Saturday’s win over Missouri due to the injury.
"Jamaree's (injury) is not extremely serious. It does not require surgery. He may be able to go this week. We will see how he is (Monday). We're hoping to get him back,” Smart said. He's conditioning, running, doing everything. We're just hoping we can get him back.”
Filling in for Salyer was Broderick Jones, who Smart said had a solid outing against the Tigers.
“I thought Broderick did a nice job stepping in. He had some things that he can work on and get better at. The great thing with Broderick is he had to step in a game at Auburn. He got to play when Jamaree's ankle was sprained. He did a nice job,” Smart said. “Broderick has gotten a quantity of reps there with the ones throughout camp, throughout the time Jamaree was a guard, throughout the time Jamaree has been banged up, and throughout every week when Jamaree goes and works his secondary position. Broderick gets to go. He has had no shortage of reps.
“I think he would be the first to tell you he could play better, but he played well. He played hard and that's what we ask our guys to do. Play with relentless effort, strain, play really physical. He did those things we asked, but he can get better at some technique things."
‘It’s a blessing’
As some fans still debate whether Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels should start at quarterback, running back Kenny McIntosh said the team itself is looking at the situation as a luxury.
“I think having both just makes the offense more explosive,” McIntosh said. “No matter who is at quarterback, this offense can keep going. It’s a blessing, really.”
While fans may have a preference one way or the other, McIntosh said the players are all on the same page when it comes to the quarterback position.
“Oh, no man, we’re all connected,” McIntosh said Monday. “The whole team, we’ve got our little plan that we’re trying to go out and execute. I don’t feel like there’s any splits or anything.”
‘Crazy and goofy’
There will now be an extra reason to watch Lewis Cine closely when Georgia takes on Tennessee this weekend.
Cine said it will be a challenge to prepare for Tennessee’s uptempo attack. This will require Cine to quickly get the defensive call from the sideline and relay it to his teammates before the Volunteers are able to get the play off.
"I’m going to be looking like a crazy person out there," Cine said. "I’m going to be looking crazy and goofy, but everyone’s got to be on the same page so we don’t allow explosives."
Film don’t lie
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the offensive game tape from Georgia’s win over Missouri. Both gushed over the fact that the Bulldogs were able to welcome a healthy Arian Smith back to the fold.
“Georgia fans must be thrilled to see a bevy of passing weapons return to the offense. Arian Smith and his track speed are atop that list,” Young wrote. Stetson Bennett waits as long as he can with Broderick Jones and James Cook missing their blocks. The pass is lofted to a perfect spot and Smith gathers it with ease. This is two weeks in a row that Bennett has led a receiver to the back-left corner of the endzone for a deep shot score.”
“I've long stated the one player that, if healthy, changes Georgia's offense more than any other is Smith,” Rollins wrote. “You can't teach, and often can't cover, that level of speed. What's also been impressive in the very little time we've seen Smith on the field is his ability to be a receiver, i.e. run crisp routes, track and catch the ball. He's not just a really fast kid playing receiver, he's a receiver who happens to be insanely fast. In his career now, he has a 91.8 receiving grade, with five receptions on nine targets for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Gamechanger.”
PFF grades
Paul Maharry compiled the Pro Football Focus grades from Georgia’s win over Missouri. Bennett bounced back with a strong showing, grading out at 90.8 for the game. This included a 92.1 grade on passing plays. On defense, Cine posted an 85.3 grade for his performance.
Williams recaps visit
Class of 2023 offensive tackle Johnny Williams (Northeast/Macon, Ga.) visited Athens for Georgia’s win over Missouri. Williams spoke with Blayne Gilmer about the trip, saying offensive line coach Matt Luke and offensive line assistant Eddie Gordon have done a great job establishing a relationship with him.
Abdur-Rahim glad to be at Georgia
When Jabri Abdur-Rahim decided to transfer from Virginia, he hoped Georgia head coach Tom Crean would give him a call.
“When I entered the transfer portal, that's who I wanted to be recruited by. And throughout the process of me being in the transfer portal, he was just the most authentic and the most consistent, and had a clear vision of what this team was going to look like and the kind of impact that I was going to have. I felt like that was pretty representative of what I wanted to do,” Abdur-Rahim said. “For me, it was just the overall relationship with Tom Crean, and I have a lot of family in Atlanta. So, just being close to them was a big deal. I'm glad I made this decision."
Damn Good Dawg
Brock Bowers is only a freshman
Highlights
Outside the Vent
Nebraska will bring back Scott Frost for the 2022 season.
Walter Nolen Sr. talks about his son’s commitment to Texas A&M.
Florida’s Anthony Richardson injured his knee while dancing at the hotel before the South Carolina game.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!
JFQ Lending, Inc. does Business in Accordance with Federal Fair Lending Laws. NMLS ID 1639493. (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Information, rates, and programs are subject to change without notice. All products are subject to credit and property approval. This is not an offer to enter into an agreement. Other restrictions may apply. JFQ Lending, Inc. is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of the FHA, VA, or Federal Government. 7720 N. Dobson Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.
Equal Housing Lender