The Daily Recap: UGA hoping to get Jamaree Salyer back soon

Here is the Nov. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Leaving the door open

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said left tackle Jamaree Salyer (foot) has at least a chance to play in this weekend’s game against Tennessee. Salyer missed last Saturday’s win over Missouri due to the injury.

"Jamaree's (injury) is not extremely serious. It does not require surgery. He may be able to go this week. We will see how he is (Monday). We're hoping to get him back,” Smart said. He's conditioning, running, doing everything. We're just hoping we can get him back.”

Filling in for Salyer was Broderick Jones, who Smart said had a solid outing against the Tigers.

“I thought Broderick did a nice job stepping in. He had some things that he can work on and get better at. The great thing with Broderick is he had to step in a game at Auburn. He got to play when Jamaree's ankle was sprained. He did a nice job,” Smart said. “Broderick has gotten a quantity of reps there with the ones throughout camp, throughout the time Jamaree was a guard, throughout the time Jamaree has been banged up, and throughout every week when Jamaree goes and works his secondary position. Broderick gets to go. He has had no shortage of reps.

“I think he would be the first to tell you he could play better, but he played well. He played hard and that's what we ask our guys to do. Play with relentless effort, strain, play really physical. He did those things we asked, but he can get better at some technique things."

‘It’s a blessing’

As some fans still debate whether Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels should start at quarterback, running back Kenny McIntosh said the team itself is looking at the situation as a luxury.

​​“I think having both just makes the offense more explosive,” McIntosh said. “No matter who is at quarterback, this offense can keep going. It’s a blessing, really.”

While fans may have a preference one way or the other, McIntosh said the players are all on the same page when it comes to the quarterback position.

“Oh, no man, we’re all connected,” McIntosh said Monday. “The whole team, we’ve got our little plan that we’re trying to go out and execute. I don’t feel like there’s any splits or anything.”