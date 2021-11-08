Johnny Williams is simply one of those human beings that commands attention when he walks into a room. Williams is listed at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds. With that type of frame, combined with impressive strength and athleticism, it's not a surprise that the Class of 2023 offensive tackle has held a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia since October 30, 2020.

Since the end of 2020, the standout for Northeast High School in Macon has been building a relationship with offensive line coaches Matt Luke and Eddie Gordon.