Less of a quarterback battle, more of a blessing

While fans continue to be split on whether Stetson Bennett or JT Daniels should get the bulk of the reps at quarterback, running back Kenny McIntosh said Monday that’s a conversation players aren't having.

In other words, there’s no “Team Stetson” or “Team JT” within the confines of the football facilities. Even if the two continue to split time the rest of the way, McIntosh said that’s a scenario he’d personally be just fine seeing.



“Oh, no man, we’re all connected,” McIntosh said Monday. “The whole team, we’ve got our little plan that we’re trying to go out and execute. I don’t feel like there’s any splits or anything.”

The way the Bulldogs see it, the team is fortunate to have two quarterbacks capable of running the offense.

“I think having both just makes the offense more explosive,” McIntosh said. “No matter who is at quarterback, this offense can keep going. It’s a blessing, really.”

Having Daniels finally healthy no doubt adds a different level of intrigue for the Bulldog offense the rest of the year.

Although Bennett has started the past five games, leading Georgia to a quintet of easy wins, getting Daniels back as part of Todd Monken’s offensive game plan will no doubt benefit the team moving forward.

“He did a great job,” tight end John FitzPatrick said. “He was confident out there, he managed the huddle well, and we were happy to have him out there.”

Daniels did not look particularly rusty, considering he had not played since the first quarter of Georgia’s 62-0 win at Vanderbilt on Sept. 5. After replacing Bennett early in the third quarter against Missouri, Daniels completed 7 of 11 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. He did have an interception when the ball bounced off the hands of a receiver.

Per head coach Kirby Smart, Daniels escaped the game unscathed. He was also pleased with what he saw.

“Health-wise he seemed fine. I haven’t asked him, but he did not take any shots,” Smart said. “Evaluating him, I thought he played well; I thought he did a good job. He had command of the offense, and as I said Saturday, he did a good job of being over there (on the sideline) and seeing what the defense was trying to do. He understands our offense, he knows where to go with the ball, and he knows what plays to put us in.”

For those wondering if Daniels could reassume his starting role Saturday at Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS), don’t count on getting an answer from Smart.

One, Bennett played well, completing 13 of 19 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Second, there’s no need to give Volunteer coach Josh Heupel any early warning on who needs to spend his time preparing for.

Nevertheless, it’s a safe bet that both Daniels and Bennett will play.

“I don’t have any problems with that,” said McIntosh, when asked if a quarterback timeshare would affect the offense in a negative way.

“I think both quarterbacks are great leaders; I feel like Stetson has done a great job of carrying this team so far. JT is a great leader as well. He did what he had to do to get healthy, so having him come back from his injury is huge.”