Film Don't Lie: Georgia cruises past Missouri (offense)

Georgia has itself in position to make team history in Knoxville this week thanks to a comfortable win against Missouri. The Bulldogs offense relied on passing variety when Missouri tried to shut down the run.

Dayne: Georgia fans must be thrilled to see a bevy of passing weapons return to the offense. Arian Smith and his track speed are atop that list. Stetson Bennett waits as long as he can with Broderick Jones and James Cook missing their blocks. The pass is lofted to a perfect spot and Smith gathers it with ease. This is two weeks in a row that Bennett has led a receiver to the back-left corner of the endzone for a deep shot score.

Brent: I've long stated the one player that, if healthy, changes Georgia's offense more than any other is Smith. You can't teach, and often can't cover, that level of speed. What's also been impressive in the very little time we've seen Smith on the field is his ability to be a receiver, i.e. run crisp routes, track and catch the ball. He's not just a really fast kid playing receiver, he's a receiver who happens to be insanely fast. In his career now, he has a 91.8 receiving grade, with five receptions on nine targets for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Gamechanger.