Film Don't Lie: Georgia cruises past Missouri (offense)
Georgia has itself in position to make team history in Knoxville this week thanks to a comfortable win against Missouri. The Bulldogs offense relied on passing variety when Missouri tried to shut down the run.
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins examine in Film Don't Lie.
Passing weapons
Dayne: Georgia fans must be thrilled to see a bevy of passing weapons return to the offense. Arian Smith and his track speed are atop that list. Stetson Bennett waits as long as he can with Broderick Jones and James Cook missing their blocks. The pass is lofted to a perfect spot and Smith gathers it with ease. This is two weeks in a row that Bennett has led a receiver to the back-left corner of the endzone for a deep shot score.
Brent: I've long stated the one player that, if healthy, changes Georgia's offense more than any other is Smith. You can't teach, and often can't cover, that level of speed. What's also been impressive in the very little time we've seen Smith on the field is his ability to be a receiver, i.e. run crisp routes, track and catch the ball. He's not just a really fast kid playing receiver, he's a receiver who happens to be insanely fast. In his career now, he has a 91.8 receiving grade, with five receptions on nine targets for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Gamechanger.
Dayne: Missouri's defender makes a good move on this throw that is indeed put in harms way. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint maintains focus and uses a strong grip to snatch the football and secure a great catch. While more dangerous than it has to be, these passes still gives Georgia's playmakers a chance to win their battles. That is critical for the Bulldogs as the stakes get higher and higher. The skill players must be empowered and trusted.
Brent: Absolutely amazing concentration and catch. Even more amazing is this is a catch in the NFL too, as he got both feet down. When the weapons get healthy and are available as they were for this game, the things Todd Monken can do exponentially increase. Seven different players had at least two targets, including Rosemy-Jacksaint, who caught both of his for 18 yards. With a healthy plethora of weapons, the "throw to set up the running game dynamic" could be much more in play moving forward.
Dayne: Here is the mobility we've been discussing. Stetson Bennett scatters from the three-man rush to extend the play and allow Jermaine Burton to camp out in a spot. The extension of plays is the best trait Bennett brings to the offense and he does a masterful job of it here.
Brent: Playmaker is actually probably the best description for Bennett. Is he going to miss a read/throw or two per game? Yes, but he will also make five to six big plays per game that are uniquely him. The key for him, like any quarterback, is making sure the good outweighs the bad. He's done that thus far and only getting better. Over the past four games, Bennett has seven big-time throws, five first downs rushing and only two turnover-worthy plays.
