Georgia defense embracing challenge of high-powered Tennessee offense

That's all part of the challenge for Georgia this week as it looks to complete an undefeated SEC season.

He's anticipating the days leading up to Georgia's showdown with Tennessee to be unpleasant. With the Volunteers' fast-paced and explosive offense waiting in Knoxville, Cine knows the coaching staff will put the team through the wringer on the practice field.

Tennessee represents one of the toughest tests for Georgia's defense this season. The Volunteers are scoring 36 points per game in conference play, although that number is skewed a bit by a 62-point outburst against Missouri.

The Volunteers have been particularly explosive in the passing game behind quarterback Hendon Hooker. In the most recent game against Kentucky, the Wildcats allowed touchdown passes of 75 and 72 yards in the first quarter.

The signature of Tennessee's offense is the up-tempo pace utilized by first-year head coach Josh Heupel. The Volunteers make a habit of getting to the line and snapping the ball in just 10 or 15 seconds.

That speed is very hard for opponents to simulate in practice. Georgia coach Kirby Smart likened it in a way to the triple option, in that it's hard to practice when you don't do it yourself.

"It’s so different that it’s hard to prepare for," Smart said. "You can’t simulate it with your team unless you do it, and we don’t do that as well as they do it. It makes it tough to prepare for. Your players really have to buy in. They have to say, ‘This is really important; we know it’s important to play this way and play against tempo.’"

Smart said the staff will get "creative" with how they prepare for the fast pace. Cine said the team will have one group of scout team players run an offensive play, then an entirely new unit will run onto the field quickly to execute the next rep.

Cine will be at the center of Georgia's efforts to defend Tennessee. He will be tasked with quickly getting the defensive call from the sideline. Cine will then need to communicate that call and make sure his teammates are properly aligned before the snap.

"I’m going to be looking like a crazy person out there," Cine said. "I’m going to be looking crazy and goofy, but everyone’s got to be in the same page so we don’t allow explosives."

That speed has led to other defenses losing their eye discipline. Smart said he's seen film of the Volunteers scoring touchdowns solely due to the defense being out of position and then losing focus.

"If they’re lining up in seven or eight seconds, we’ve got to do it in five or six," Cine said. "We’ve got to do it faster than they do it to be able to have an edge."

A week like this is where Georgia's attitude toward preparation can pay off. Smart has mentioned throughout the season that he and the staff try to make practice harder than the games.

Against an opponent like Tennessee which has such a unique offense, the week of practice is vital to prepare the defense for Saturday.

"Our practices are definitely 10 times harder than games," Cine said. "When we’re in the game, we kind of know what to expect. It’s not as hard, because we’ve kind of seen a little bit of everything."

The Volunteers are the most explosive, and likely the best offense Georgia has seen this season. They're arguably the best unit the Bulldogs have seen since last year's game against Florida.

With a perfect SEC record on the line, Cine and his teammates are embracing the challenge.

"That’s why a lot of guys decide to come here: because they knew they were going to play top athletes, top schools, and great programs with good coaching," Cine said. "We embrace it, we enjoy it. It’s nothing we shy away from."