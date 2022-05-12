The Daily Recap: UGA enters flip season

Here is the May 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Heading out West

Georgia secondary coach Fran Brown made it known that he wants to land athlete Arron White (Orange/Orange, Calif.) in the recruiting class of 2025. Brown flew to California recently to personally relay this message to White, who was happy to feel wanted by the defending national champions.

"They love me," White said. "They want to get me back out there."

However, White is currently a USC commitment, so it will take some more convincing from the coaching staff to flip the young prospect. White told Jed May that Brown assured him he’s Georgia’s No. 1 cornerback recruit in the 2025 class and that they will be in great pursuit of him moving forward.

White is planning to make a return visit to Athens at some point. He visited Georgia last fall for the Missouri game.

"They're right up there at No. 2 behind USC," White said. "I'm so blessed to be a 2025 kid. I have years before I have to make a decision of a lifetime."

Attempting to flip another Notre Dame commit

One wasn’t enough apparently.

After flipping Justyn Rhett (Bishop Gorman/Las Vegas) from Notre Dame in late April, the Bulldogs are now working on doing the same with safety Adon Shuler (Irvington/Irvington, N.J.). Shuler has been committed to Notre Dame since Aug. 15, 2021, although more and more teams are taking interest in him.

The Bulldogs would love nothing more than to flip yet another Notre Dame commitment.

"In so many words, Georgia is a different place," Shuler said. "I will thrive in their system."

Baseball: Down to the wire

Only two weeks of the regular season remain for the Georgia baseball team, which still has a chance to host one of the NCAA Tournament’s 16 regionals. This weekend, however, poses a big challenge as No. 22 Georgia will take on No. 1 Tennessee.

Head coach Scott Stricklin is telling his team to stick to what works and not worry about the opposition.

“We just need to go play ball,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “You can’t really worry about what they’re doing; you have to take care of yourself.”

Kirby Smart and Mark O’Meara