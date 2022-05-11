Georgia attempting to flip another Notre Dame commit in Adon Shuler

Georgia flipped Class of 2023 cornerback Justyn Rhett from Notre Dame back on April 25. Rhett had been committed to the Fighting Irish since December 11, 2021. An official visit to Athens over G-Day weekend was all it took for Rhett to decide he preferred the Classic City over Southbend. Now, Georgia is attempting this feat once again. Meet Adon Shuler .

Shuler, just like Rhett, is a four-star defensive back in the Class of 2023. Shuler has been committed to Notre Dame since August 15, 2021. Lately, the recruitment of Shuler has gained even more momentum. The New Jersey native has received six SEC offers and an offer from Michigan State. Alabama and Georgia are the latest SEC schools to target Shuler.

Though still committed to the Fighting Irish, Shuler is listening to what other schools have to say. UGASports has the latest on his recruitment by Georgia defensive back coach Fran Brown.