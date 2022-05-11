Down to the wire for Bulldogs

With two weekends to go in the regular season, baseball teams in the Southeastern Conference are in a scrum to make sure they qualify for a spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Georgia Bulldogs are no exception.

Despite dropping their last two SEC series to LSU and Vanderbilt, Georgia (32-16, 13-11) and it’s No. 9 RPI currently sit comfortably when it comes to having a spot in the 64-team field.

With a strong finish, the Bulldogs could still put themselves in position to host one of the 16 regionals for the third time in five years.

However, that journey takes a challenging turn before Georgia closes out the regular season next week against Missouri.

A three-game series against top-ranked Tennessee (42-6, 20-4) stands in the way.

With the exception of the Volunteers, who have already clinched the SEC East, six other teams are within four games of each other in the overall standings, with Georgia currently tied with Auburn for the fifth-best overall record in the SEC.

“We just need to go play ball,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “You can’t really worry about what they’re doing; you have to take care of yourself.”

Record-wise, this stands as the Bulldogs’ biggest challenge. Tennessee not only is the top-hitting team in the SEC (.304 with a league-leading 110 home runs), but the Vols’ team ERA (2.20) is over a point better than the next lowest ERA, Vanderbilt (3.25).

“They play with a lot of confidence—and they should, they’re really good. They play with a chip on their shoulder and a lot of energy,” Stricklin said. “What you can do is give that energy back, just have energy, have focus, and bring your best baseball with you. If we do that, then it’s going to be a competitive series and we’ll have a chance to go up there and win a series.”

After being denied a trip to last year’s NCAAs, Stricklin wants to take no chances. Even what most thought was a postseason-clinching victory over LSU in the SEC Tournament, Georgia’s 31-25 record was not good enough to get the Bulldogs in.

Stricklin was asked if last year’s disappointment caused him anxiety.

“Anxiety no; a chip on the shoulder, yeah,” he said. “I’ve been angry for over a year. It also really upsets me to go on the road a couple of weeks ago to a couple of teams that went ahead of us (Alabama and LSU) and then hear people say you probably should have gotten in ahead of us.”

Stricklin and the Bulldogs do not intend to put themselves in that position this time around.

“It makes you angry that a committee made that decision. But today, you kind of control your own destiny—kind of,” he said. “You put it in the hands of the committee and it’s out of your own hands, and that’s what happened last year. It was out of our hands. If you’re on the bubble, someone can say something negative about you. They can say something positive, but they can say something negative.

"For whatever reason, they went the other direction and that sat very badly with me and the kids that were here last year. We’re anxious to redeem ourselves and get back in there.”