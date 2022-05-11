Georgia secondary coach Fran Brown flew across the country to see one of his top targets in the 2025 class.

Arron White visited with Brown at White's high school in California on May 10. The two covered all manner of topics, from football to life beyond the game.

That conversation drove home the point to White, a USC cornerback commit, that the Bulldogs are very interested in his services.

"They love me," White said. "They want to get me back out there."