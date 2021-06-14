The Daily Recap: UGA continues to recruit Walter Nolen hard

Here is the June 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Latest with Nolen, Shaw

Georgia hasn’t slowed down one bit when it comes to recruiting defensive tackle Walter Nolen (St. Benedict/Cordova, Tenn.) Nolen remains one of the top priorities for the Georgia staff, especially now that Keithian “Bear” Alexander (Brewer/Fort Worth, Texas) has decommitted from the program.

“Despite Walter Nolen's cryptic Tweet about shutting down his recruitment and making a decision, Nolen's recruitment is still going full force. He took an unofficial visit to UGA this week,” Blayne Gilmer wrote. “Georgia is in line for an official visit this fall. A visit of that magnitude, especially with a full capacity crowd at a game, will be significant.

“Sources tell UGASports that this recruitment will go all the way to the wire, but that Georgia, Alabama, and LSU having the official visits this fall is telling. Sources also tell UGASports that Georgia has as much, if not more momentum than anyone.”

Nolen’s recent visit to Georgia went well, according to sources, although it remains anyone’s guess what he will ultimately do.

Of course, Nolen isn’t the only one Georgia is trying to snag to bolster its defensive line. Five-star Travis Shaw (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.) also remains heavily in the mix too.

“Georgia has been working hard on Travis Shaw for a while,” Gilmer wrote. “UGA secured the commitment of Jalon Walker out of North Carolina when Clemson was the expected favorite and subsequently, things picked up with Shaw and Georgia. Walker and Shaw are close. Walker, an outside linebacker, has been doing his part in recruiting Shaw to Athens. Shaw told Rivals that he will be at UGA on June 17 and June 18. Walker also arrives for the start of his official visit on June 18.

“Shaw's recruitment looks to be a three-team race between Clemson, North Carolina, and Georgia. UGA has some ground still to make up, but will have their chance to do so on the aforementioned visit.”

From Wall St. to Lumpkin St.

It didn’t take long for tight end prospect Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.) to name an unsung hero when it comes to Georgia recruiting.

His name is Jacob “Stats” Russell, a Harvard graduate who left a lucrative job on Wall St. to chase his football dream.

"Jacob Russell is an assistant to the tight end coach," Delp said. "He was actually a Harvard graduate, was working at Wall Street, and left because he didn't like it; he turned down like a six-figure job, and was pretty much picking up trash in Georgia. He loves the game of football, and he's one of the coolest dudes I've met. He's working his way up, and he's gonna try to become a coach. I mean, he's one of the smartest people I've ever talked to. Russell—he's the man."

Russell brings a unique skill set to the team, too.

"When Russell talks, he was telling us he would do the craziest math formulas to figure out if they should run or throw the ball, and I don't even know how you do that," Delp said.

Receiving corps in capable hands

Even without George Pickens for the foreseeable future, Georgia’s receiving corps appears to be just fine with the talent on the roster. Anthony Dasher broke down the players who will comprise a unit that will look to spread defenses and go vertical on opposing defenses in 2021.

“Certainly, Georgia will miss Pickens, who appeared primed for a career season, based on the chemistry he showed last season with (JT) Daniels,” Dasher wrote. “Nevertheless, between word that players injured last year are getting closer and closer to 100 percent, and the addition of Arik Gilbert, the Bulldogs’ receiving appears to be in capable hands.”

Latest with Dennis-Sutton

A week ago, edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonough/Owings Mills, Md.) declared Georgia the leader in his recruitment. Now that he has visited Penn State, that’s not the case anymore.

"Last week I said Georgia could be my leader because that was the only place I had been for an official visit but I also said that once I take my other visits they probably won't be the leader," Dennis-Sutton said. "I wouldn't say they're the leader anymore now that I've been up here and I experienced Penn State, the campus, and what it would be like. I wouldn't say that they're the leader, necessarily, but I would say that Penn State and Georgia would be the two leaders."

Dennis-Sutton was asked to compare the visits he took at Georgia and Penn State.

"It's obviously different," he said. "The south is way different from up here. At Georgia there is a lot more stuff, it's right by Atlanta, and there are a lot more people. It's really by itself up here and you have time to work on your craft because there's less distractions. I just need to think about where I fit more at. Do it fit more down in the south or more up here? That's what I'm going to be thinking about.

"I'm cool with all the coaches at both schools and the players are cool," Dennis-Sutton said. "I might be a little closer with the players at Penn State, obviously because I have former teammates there. The thing I'm going to be thinking about is the location. Penn State is all by itself versus being down there in Athens."

