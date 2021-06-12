The defensive front is a position of emphasis in the Class of 2022 for Georgia football. When it comes to true, hand in the dirt defensive linemen, Georgia is set to lose a lot of them after the 2021 season. Jordan Davis will move on to the NFL, DeVonte Wyatt and Julian Rochester will be out of eligibility. Also, very talented junior Travon Walker could be bound for the professional ranks with a stellar season.

The loss of Davis and Wyatt alone is enough to create a need for big interior defensive lineman for head coach Kirby Smart's defense for years to come. That is why the loss of Keithian "Bear" Alexander in the Class of 2022 is significant. It is important to note that Georgia will not stop recruiting Alexander.

Today UGASports brings you the UGA Defensive Line big board of wants for the Class of 2022.

***Disclaimer: UGASports is treating Dani Dennis Sutton and Jihaad Campbell as true outside linebackers. They are not in this hot board. Each has said Georgia is recruiting them as OLBs. The same is true for DJ Wesolak.***