Receiving corps in more than capable hands

Certainly, Georgia will miss Pickens, who appeared primed for a career season, based on the chemistry he showed last season with Daniels. Nevertheless, between word that players injured last year are getting closer and closer to 100 percent, and the addition of Arik Gilbert, the Bulldogs’ receiving appears to be in capable hands.

Kirby Smart said it himself back in April when addressing what, at the time, was a rash of injuries. The media wanted to know whether this was going to affect the position in a major way this fall.

Star wideout George Pickens is recovering from the ACL injury he suffered back in March, and senior receiver Demetris Robertson is in the transfer portal. But UGASports has spoken with sources inside the program who aren't really concerned about the talent or the depth of the Bulldogs.

Georgia’s voluntary summer workouts and 7-on-7 drills are underway over at the Bulldogs’ football facility, and quarterback JT Daniels is learning more and more about his wide receivers.

We’ve broken down this position group already, but it bears one more look:

• No. 5 Adonai Mitchell (Fr., 6-4, 190): Was one of the surprises of spring camp. Created plenty of buzz before G-Day. Later, proved it meant something by catching a team-high seven passes for 105 yards during that contest. Already seems to have developed a good chemistry with Daniels.

• No. 7 Jermaine Burton (Soph., 6-0, 200): Suffered minor knee injury in the spring, but is 100 percent healthy now. Finished the season with 27 catches for 404 yards and three touchdowns. Will play an integral role for the Bulldogs.



• No. 8 Dominick Blaylock (RsSoph, 6-1, 205): Getting closer and closer to returning after tearing an ACL for a second time. Expectations may be tempered just a bit, as trainers want to ensure he stays healthy. Fortunately, he’s on schedule, and barring any setbacks, will be ready to go for the start of fall camp. After catching 18 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns as a freshmen, the potential is certainly there.

• No. 9 Justin Robinson (RsFresh, 6-4, 220): Robinson was having an excellent spring until a minor injury toward the end kept him out of G-Day. Coaches still want to see him continue improving. If he does, Robinson will have a role.

• No. 10 Kearis Jackson (Jr., 6-0, 200): Jackson had his knee scoped following spring practice to clean up some loose particles. He’s currently in the latter part of his rehab and will be ready for the start of camp. Caught 36 passes last fall to tie Pickens for the team lead.

• No. 11 Arian Smith (RsFresh, 6-0, 185): Smith has spent the spring and early summer competing with the Bulldog track team. He performed amazing well. Smith ran the first leg for Georgia’s 4X100 team and last month ran a 10.10 in the 100 meters when he qualified for the NCAAs. Bulldog fans saw Smith’s speed for themselves as a freshman on the football field when he caught two passes for 86 yards, including a long catch of 55 yards. While there are still areas of his game Smith needs to refine, for anyone wondering if the Bulldogs have a breakaway threat—here he is.

• No. 14 Arik Gilbert (Soph., 6-5, 248): Some eyebrows were raised when UGASports revealed Gilbert would be playing wide receiver after serving as a tight end last year at LSU. Georgia lists Gilbert at 248 pounds, but he looks to be a bit slimmer than that. A quick Google search will reveal that Gilbert is basically the same size as former Georgia Tech great Calvin Johnson. While nobody is anointing Gilbert a future NFL Hall of Famer, he suddenly becomes a very intriguing option and potential mismatch for opposing defensive backs. He’ll definitely be interesting to watch.

• No. 17 Jackson Meeks (Fr., 6-2, 205): Meeks was overshadowed during the spring by fellow freshman Adonai Mitchell. However, we’re told he made strides of his own. The talent is there.

• No. 23 Jaylen Johnson (Jr., 6-2, 192): Johnson is the first of two walk-ons we’ll briefly mention. Typically, we might not include walk-ons in our discussions on the various positions. However, Johnson played in all 10 games for the Bulldogs last fall. During G-Day, he caught two passes for 13 yards.

• No. 25 Steven Peterson (Jr., 6-2, 214): Perhaps best known for being Justin Fields’ top receiver at Harrison High, the former Mercer Bear made an impression during G-Day catching four passes for 60 yards.

• No. 81 Marcus-Rosemy-Jacksaint (Soph., 6-2 195): We already know that Rosemy-Jacksaint is one tough son of a gun after hanging on for a touchdown despite breaking his ankle on the play against Florida. The injury was almost too gruesome to view. Fortunately, Rosemy-Jacksaint has worked his tail off in rehab, and according to reports is basically back to 100 percent. He’ll play a key role this fall.

• No. 84 Ladd McConkey (RsFresh, 6-0, 185): Coaches wanted to see McConkey get stronger, and it appears he has. After catching four passes for 28 yards in G-Day, it appears he’s ready to start carving out a role as a slot receiver.

Pickens Note: The latest update we have on Pickens is that he continues to attack his rehab with the fervor of a player who intends to come back at some point this year. Will he? That remains to be seen. Speculating on a time frame would be unfair. Nevertheless, we’re told by numerous sources within the program that Pickens is burning to play. The hope is No. 1 will be back on the field at some point late in the year.