The Daily Recap: Two 'hard-working and tough' freshman linebackers

Here is the Aug. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Defensive freshmen to watch

Anthony Dasher highlighted four true freshmen who have a great chance to see the field and contribute in their first seasons on campus. While Dasher mentioned cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety David Daniel separately, he grouped linebackers Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson together since head coach Kirby Smart did so recently in a press conference.

It’s plausible that both linebackers have a good chance to see early playing time.

"I thought Dumas-Johnson made a great play on a pick. He has flashed in camp," Smart said recently after a scrimmage. "This kid did not play his senior year. They canceled football so he did not get to play. But I keep watching and say, 'Man, who is this? Man who is that?' He flashes and makes plays. He and (Mondon) are just so hard-working and tough. They strike people that we feel we’ve got two good, young players at linebacker that are going to be good players."

Future structure

On this week’s UGASports Live podcast, Jim Donnan broke down what he’s heard the future of the SEC may look like. His connections told him that the SEC could be broken down into four pods with nine conference games.

Class of 2023 updates

• Blayne Gilmer wrote that quarterback Marcel Reed (Montgomery Bell Academy/Nashville, Tenn.) is one of Georgia’s top targets in the class of 2023.

“Reed had a monster performance in his opening game of the 2021 season for Montgomery Bell Academy,” Gilmer wrote. “The junior signal-caller accounted for five total touchdowns in a 56 - 28 victory over Ravenwood. Reed finished the game 6 of 11 passing for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Reed had 47 yards rushing on just seven carries. Three of those carries resulted in touchdowns.”

• Five-star defensive end LT Overton (Milton/Milton, Ga.) revealed his top 12 programs with Georgia making the cut.

• Athlete Aaron Gates trimmed his list to 10, with the Bulldogs remaining in the mix. He spoke highly of how the UGA coaching staff motivated those who attended the program’s camp.

Still grinding