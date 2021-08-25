True Freshman Breakdown: Defense

Georgia’s 2021 signing class was heavy on defensive players, and as one might expect, there are a handful who we think will be called on to augment what Kirby Smart has in mind for the that side of the ball.

After taking a look at the true freshmen we believe will have the biggest impact on offense, it’s time to turn our attention to the defense.

• DB Kamari Lassiter: Lassiter was not an early enrollee, nor was he the Bulldogs’ highest-rated freshmen among the defensive backs. Nevertheless, it appears the Savannah native has made a quick impression.

Considering the Bulldogs are not exactly overrun with depth at corner, the way Smart put it last week, it certainly appears that Lassiter is ready to play an important role.

“Kamari Lassiter is a guy that didn’t get to play in the spring, he wasn’t here, but he’s really been a surprise highlight of camp. He’s intentional. He’s smart. He cares about special teams,” Smart said. “He learns the first time you tell him. Just another evidence that if you go get smart students that can run, they can play. I think he is going to be a really good football player.”

Apparently, he’s also quite versatile.

“Kamari is obviously the youngest, but he’s worked all over the place. The guy’s played almost every position on the field,” Smart said. “He’s a bright young player and has good instincts. We’ve got to find a home spot for him to get him more reps and ready to play.”

• S David Daniel: Daniel was involved in an accident Monday when he was hit by a vehicle. Sources tell us the former Woodstock standout is fine, although we’re still waiting for official word from Smart.

Hopefully that is the case, because the Bulldogs can use some depth at safety, and per Smart, Daniel has been showing signs of being able to do just that.

“He's had a fall camp where he's growing. He got spring in to get a lot of reps like you mentioned, but he's still growing to help our team because we don't have much depth at the defensive back position,” Smart said last week. “He's a guy who could be thrust into playing time because we had that happen last year. In the Florida game, when Lewis (Cine) got the targeting, we had to stick a safety in there who had not played much, and David could easily be that guy.”

• LB Smael Mondon and LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson: We’re grouping Mondon and Dumas-Johnson together after Smart did the same when talking about the pair following Georgia’s first scrimmage two weeks ago.

Dumas-Johnson picked off a pass in the opening scrimmage, while Mondon has apparently shown promise as a pass rusher.

"I thought Dumas-Johnson made a great play on a pick. He has flashed in camp," Smart said. "This kid did not play his senior year. They canceled football so he did not get to play. But I keep watching and say, 'Man, who is this? Man who is that?' He flashes and makes plays. He and Smael (Mondon) are just so hard-working and tough. They strike people that we feel we’ve got two good, young players at linebacker that are going to be good players."

Others to watch

• CB Nyland Green: If you believe Smart, there appears to be more that the former five-star needs to grasp before earning more playing time. We suspect he will but based on the fact Lassiter appears to have the most defensive buzz, we’ll lean toward Lassiter getting the early looks.

• LB Xavian Sorey: Sorey is going to be a great, great player. Athletic and fast, the former four star can do a lot of things on the football. He’ll get some opportunities, although most initially are expected to come on special teams.

• DB Javon Bullard: Like most of the freshmen DBs, Bullard has received looks all over the secondary. Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning describes him as very hard-working, although it’s hard to say right now where he is as far as the pecking order is concerned.

• DB Lovasea Carroll: The former running back is now a fulltime defensive back. He’s still learning the position and Smart said he’s working hard. That being the case, his initial playing time will likely be limited to special teams where he can chip in on both the return and cover teams.

• OLB Chaz Chambliss: Chambliss is another guy who coaches constantly mention his work ethic. There’s obviously some very talented players ahead of him the depth chart right now, but he’ll get some reps, including on special teams.

• DL Marlin Dean: The Bulldogs are in a position on the defensive front not to rush Dean. The former Elbert County standout is expected to redshirt and use the season to learn the system and improve his overall strength.

• DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: Another early enrollee, who battled through some injuries in the spring. The Gaffney, S.C. has a bright future, but like Dean, is expected to redshirt.

• DL Jonathan Jefferson: Jefferson is yet another freshman defensive lineman with an excellent future who is expected to redshirt simply because of the depth the Bulldogs have accrued over the past few seasons. NCAA rules allow players to see action in four games and keep their redshirt, so keep that in mind.