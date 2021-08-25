Aaron Gates has watched Georgia his entire life.

He grew up in the Peach State, living in a Bulldog household. He's seen players venture to Athens before eventually moving on to the NFL.

When it came time to release his top 10, the 2023 athlete didn't have to think long about including the Bulldogs.

"Growing up in Georgia, that’s who you watch," Gates said. "Those are the people you look up to are those players. That’s kind of a no-brainer for them to be in my top 10."