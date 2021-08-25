Georgia makes top 12 for 2023 five-star defensive end LT Overton
Georgia is in the mix for another top in-state talent.
LT Overton, a five-star defensive end in the Class of 2023, included Georgia in the top 12 he released on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs were joined by Ohio State, USC, Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and North Carolina.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news