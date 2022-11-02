Here is the Nov. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Freshmen ready to step up

With outside linebacker Nolan Smith (torn pectoral) out for the season, head coach Kirby Smart cited a pair of freshmen who could be called upon to step up in his place.

Those would be Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker.

Smart said Jones has improved steadily during his first year with the program.

“He has been great. He has increased his toughness,” Smart said. “He is a really good athlete. He has gotten so much better. (When Jones first arrived) I don’t think he even knew what he was getting into as far as contact, physicality, and big boy ball.

“He has been down with the scouts. He has been with us. He closes and counters. He understands football,” Smart said. “He has really good instincts. He probably would have played more last week, but he was a little sick two days before the game. He has been repping and practicing hard this week.”

Smart said Walker has done a good enough job in practice to earn more playing time on defense.

“He has played a few more snaps recently and earned himself more of our packages. He has done a good job,” Smart said. “He has been playing on special teams. He's really fast. He is tough. He is a good player. The good players we have signed here have had some role as a freshman, because we believe in getting them out there.”

Smith has message for teammates

Linebacker Chaz Chambliss said Smith shared a message with his teammates after learning he would miss the remainder of the season.

“He said don’t let the standard drop off,” Chambliss said. “He told us to prepare every day and keep the standard that he helped establish together.”

Chambliss will be one of the linebackers, in addition to Jones and Walker, who will be counted on for more playing time. Robert Beal, MJ Sherman and Darris Smith are also options to consider too.

Against Florida, Beal and Chambliss saw the bulk of the snaps at Smith’s position.

“Robert played. He played a few more snaps once Nolan was injured. Chaz did a nice job coming in. It was great to get him back,” Smart said. “I didn't know that he would have to play that much in that role. His hamstring has still been bothering him. It bothered him a little bit the other night after the game.”

