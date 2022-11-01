Word Tuesday that outside linebacker and team leader Nolan Smith is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle is not the news Georgia fans wanted to wake up to.

Smith will undergo surgery later this week.

While other players are capable of filling the leadership void, finding replacements capable of the kind of production Smith typically brings to the field could prove trickier. Smith led the Bulldogs with 16 quarterback hurries. Considering Georgia needs to make it uncomfortable for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in Saturday’s huge game against the Vols (3:30 p.m., CBS), this is a major concern.

Defensive tackle Zion Logue was asked about Smith's injury on Monday.



"I don't know the status (of Smith's injury) but it's not going to change anything," Logue said. "If he's not able to play, we're going to miss Nolan. But it's next man up, just like it was when Jalen (Carter) went down. Other guys had to step up on the defensive front. So, we've got to account for that."



Here are the options.

When Smith went down in the first quarter against Florida, both Robert Beal Jr. and Chaz Chambliss accounted for most of the remaining reps at the position.

Beal played 51 snaps, with Chambliss also seeing extended playing time after missing the previous three games with a hamstring injury. Chambliss recorded a sack of Anthony Richardson on Florida’s final possession but appeared to limp off the field.

“Robert played. He played a few more snaps once Nolan was injured. Chaz did a nice job coming in. It was great to get him back,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I didn't know that he would have to play that much in that role. His hamstring has still been bothering him. It bothered him a little bit the other night after the game.”

Junior MJ Sherman and freshman Marvin Jones Jr. are also in the mix. Freshman Darris Smith would also be considered, but he is dealing with a head injury and his availability is unclear.



Sherman has made three tackles with Jones Jr. having two in limited playing time.

Jones missed the Florida game with the flu, per Smart.

“I’m looking to get Marvin (Jones), MJ (Sherman), all those guys going,” Smart said. “So, nobody really played more because it was just Chaz and Robert, really.”

Other options perhaps include moving defensive Mykel Williams to more of an outside linebacker role. Redshirt freshman Xavian Sorey and sophomore Smael Mondon have also practiced as outside backers before.



Smart said Monday that Smith was doubtful, confirming that the Savannah native was set for an MRI, which ultimately revealed the bad news.