With the biggest game of the year comes the biggest recruiting weekend of the season.

Georgia welcomes Tennessee to Sanford Stadium this weekend. The game will feature the top two teams in the AP Poll in a contest that will likely decide the SEC East.

The Bulldogs are welcoming an impressive visitor list to Athens as well. UGASports has confirmed over 40 prospects who will be in attendance. The group features five-stars and several prospects who are the top-ranked recruits at their position in their respective classes.

