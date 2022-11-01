Injury update

Any hope that wide receiver AD Mitchell will be available for Saturday’s game against Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS) seemed to disappear with head coach Kirby Smart’s update after Tuesday's practice. “AD is not going to practice with us. He is working off to the side,” Smart said. “We are still hoping to get him back.” Offensive lineman Amarius Mims (knee) remains questionable. “Amaris is working on the side,” Smart said. “He has good flexion on his knee and was able to do some sets, move around, and hit some things. But he still hasn’t practiced with us.” Regarding other injured Bulldogs, Smart said running back Kendall Milton (hamstring) “practiced with us” and “did some reps.” Linebacker Chaz Chambliss told the media during his session that he is fine after being seen walking gingerly off the field following his sack of Anthony Richardson Saturday. Chambliss has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Marvin Jones Jr. making strides

With Nolan Smith out, freshman Marvin Jones Jr. is making strides. When asked about players who could potentially see increased reps, Jones was one of the players Smart mentioned. “He has been great. He has increased his toughness,” Smart said. “He is a really good athlete. He has gotten so much better. (When Jones first arrived) I don’t think he even knew what he was getting into as far as contact, physicality, and big boy ball.” That’s no longer true. “He has been down with the scouts. He has been with us. He closes and counters. He understands football,” Smart said. “He has really good instincts. He probably would have played more last week, but he was a little sick two days before the game. He has been repping and practicing hard this week.”

Jalon Walker ready for additional work

Jones isn’t the only freshman Smart cited after practice Tuesday. Freshman inside linebacker Jalon Walker is another. “He has played a few more snaps recently and earned himself more of our packages. He has done a good job,” Smart said. “He has been playing on special teams. He's really fast. He is tough. He is a good player. The good players we have signed here have had some role as a freshman, because we believe in getting them out there.” Walker has been a key player on Georgia’s special teams and is one of the reasons he’s starting to get more looks in the Bulldogs’ inside linebacker rotation. “His has not been a huge role, but it has been a good role,” Smart said. “When you think about the guys we've had leave here in the last couple of years, they've had some impact as freshmen. He is doing that now.”

Jalen Carter will play key role against Vols

After saying he was surprised at how Jalen Carter performed against Florida, Smart said he’s looking forward to more against Tennessee. “We try to play a lot of guys. Jalen has played all of last week, multiple downs,” Smart said. “Hopefully, he will play this week multiple downs.” With Tennessee’s offensive tempo, Smart has his fingers crossed. “There are other teams that can go tempo. Nobody can go tempo like they go tempo. There is nobody that can really compete with them,” Smart said. “Ole Miss is probably the closest thing to that, but Jalen has practiced hard and done good work.”

More from Kirby Smart

On Tennessee’s tempo and if they’re faster this year: “All I know is that they were number one in the country last year in the pace of play and pace of play in a minute. They are number one this year. I would say it's faster because everybody is back,” Smart said. “Their offensive line has four or five guys back. Their quarterback is back. The backs are back. The receivers are back. When you get everybody back, it's like Stetson (Bennett) being back. You know how to do it faster. You know how to do it quickly and get in and out of plays, which they do a great job of doing.”

On the linebacker spots and transitioning between JACK and SAM: “They sit in the same room. They're only on the field when we're in a regular package. When you're sitting in that room, you're learning SAM and JACK. Some kids have the knowledge to play both, like Nolan (Smith). He's played both his whole career. Chaz (Chambliss) plays both,” Smart said. “Most kids we limit to one role and teach them just one thing. If you're going to be in the room and are going to develop as an outside linebacker in football, you need to learn how to play SAM and JACK." On practice Monday and Tuesday: “I thought it has been good. It was probably better yesterday than it was today. A little more juice yesterday. Today was good. It was a physical practice,” Smart said. “Our typical Tuesday schedule with some differences in there to prepare for Tennessee. I expect the guys to rebound and have a better one tomorrow. It wasn’t our best Tuesday, but they still got after it.”

Five Bulldogs in line for postseason honors