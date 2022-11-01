Nolan Smith has a message for his teammates ahead of Tennessee
Chaz Chambliss knows Nolan Smith is not going to be easy to replace.
However, the Bulldog sophomore and the rest of Georgia’s outside linebackers are going to do whatever they can to fill the void.
In other words, other than Smith not being available, nothing will change.
“We’re preparing for this game just like we would any other week,” Chambliss said after Tuesday’s practice. “Given our depth, it’s been next man up all year.”
Despite the injury, Smith will not be away from the team for long.
Quite the contrary.
According to head coach Kirby Smart, Smith will hopefully be at practice on Thursday afternoon after undergoing outpatient surgery that morning
“I am hoping to have him at practice Thursday if they will let him,” Smart said. “We want to get him back out there. He does a great job. He is like an extra coach because he is so enthusiastic and gets after it. He brings the energy. We are hoping to get him out there on Thursday.”
Chambliss has absolutely no doubt that he will.
“Right now, he’s like another coach,” said Chambliss. He added Smith has already given the rest of the outside linebackers a message ahead of Saturday’s game against Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS).
“He said don’t let the standard drop off,” Chambliss said. “He told us to prepare every day and keep the standard that he helped establish together.”
Smith suffered the injury in the first quarter of Georgia’s 42-20 win over Florida last Saturday in Jacksonville.
Although initially feared to be an injury to his shoulder, the injury was actually to his right pectoral muscle. UGASports sources confirmed a tear Tuesday morning, with Georgia officials releasing a statement this afternoon that the Savannah native would have surgery Thursday to repair the injury.
Smith leads the Bulldogs with 16 quarterback hurries, but is also considered one of Georgia’s better run defenders.
Add the fact that he’s arguably the team’s best leader and the heart and soul of the defense, and Smart knows that leaves a void.
“He is a great leader. Unquestioned toughness. The guy has been durable. He has been here his whole career. He hits things so hard. He closes on the counters. He creates an attitude of toughness that embodies our defense. He has been a very vocal leader this year,” Smart said. “To be honest with you, the last two days, he's out there running to the ball, flying to the ball, coaching the guys, doing everything. It has been an incredible impact just on the energy of practice. I am very appreciative of all he has done. It is an unfortunate part of football, but it is a very common injury and surgery. Roquan (Smith) had one when he was here. Roquan had one in the NFL. He will make it back from it, and he will be fine.”
With Smith out, look for fifth-year senior Robert Beal Jr. to receive extra reps.
Beal took a career-high 51 snaps against Florida, with Chambliss also seeing extended playing time. Junior MJ Sherman and freshman Marvin Jones Jr. are other outside backers who could also figure into the mix.
“This is the next man up. That's what football is,” Smart said. “We have an outside linebacker room that we feel comfortable with. Those guys play outside linebacker. MJ Sherman and Marvin (Jones Jr.), those guys do a good job. Those guys will get reps there.”