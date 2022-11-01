Chaz Chambliss knows Nolan Smith is not going to be easy to replace.

However, the Bulldog sophomore and the rest of Georgia’s outside linebackers are going to do whatever they can to fill the void.

In other words, other than Smith not being available, nothing will change.

“We’re preparing for this game just like we would any other week,” Chambliss said after Tuesday’s practice. “Given our depth, it’s been next man up all year.”

Despite the injury, Smith will not be away from the team for long.

Quite the contrary.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, Smith will hopefully be at practice on Thursday afternoon after undergoing outpatient surgery that morning

“I am hoping to have him at practice Thursday if they will let him,” Smart said. “We want to get him back out there. He does a great job. He is like an extra coach because he is so enthusiastic and gets after it. He brings the energy. We are hoping to get him out there on Thursday.”