UGASports - The Daily Recap: Todd Monken's spotlight, UGA hopes to flip corner

Here is the Aug. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Quarterbacks under the Monken spotlight

Competition, naturally, has been the buzz word when it comes to the quarterback room. While the general thought for a while was that Jamie Newman would be the starter to open the season, offensive coordinator Todd Monken -- much like Kirby Smart did in his earlier news conference -- stressed that it’s a competition among all the major players at the position.

Newman, JT Daniels, D’Wan Mathis, Carson Beck and Stetson Bennett are all vying for that starting spot, with Monken still figuring out what he has with each player.

“Right now, it’s an open competition,” Monken said. “We’re looking at all the players because they all have talent. We’re excited about getting to scrimmage this Saturday and seeing where we’re at.”

Of course, when it comes to this group, Newman and Daniels are the ones who get brought up the most. Monken was asked about the two and the traits they bring to the table.

“The one thing I'd say about Jamie is that (while) everybody talks about his athleticism, he's a better thrower than people think,” Monken said. “I think JT is a better athlete than people think. Obviously, there's film on both of those guys. Obviously, JT is a young player at USC throwing the football. There's film of Jamie, obviously running Wake Forest's offense, very efficiently. Like I said, I think from the first five days that JT is a better athlete than we'd have thought, and Jamie's a much better thrower."

‘It’s a pretty simple game’

Monken has a philosophy that’s easy to remember.

Score points. Win games.

To do so, you need to have a fair amount of explosive plays. And in Monken’s mind, the number to hit is having one out of eight plays to be of the explosive variety.

“It's a lot more fun that way, when you're explosive. It's funny how it works," Monken said. "Your ability to run the football, put the defense on its heels and run past conflicts, is the No. 1 way to gain explosives—either hitting open space in the intermediate levels or over the top.

"The next part is, how do you get skilled players in space? How do you get really good skill players in space that can make people miss? So, that's at every level. That's what we're trying to accomplish, and I think we have those guys to do it. Again, the proof will be in the pudding, once we get to playing games. But I do like what I see.”

ICYMI: Watch and read the full Monken interview

If you missed it, you can watch Monken’s full interview and read the transcript here.

Cornering JUCO’s best prospects

With the nation’s top junior college cornerback prospect De’Jahn Warren committing to Georgia on Monday, Dave McMahon compiled the program’s best JUCO recruits over the years, going as far back as 1981.

Georgia looks to flip Hunter

Four-star defensive back Travis Hunter remains “locked on” Florida State, the school he committed to on March 3. That hasn’t stopped Georgia from recruiting the standout cornerback hard in recent months.

"I am still committed to Florida State, but a lot of schools have still been trying to get in contact with me,” Hunter told Chad Simmons. “Some of the schools on me hardest at Georgia, Tennessee and Auburn. There are others, but those are the ones trying hardest right now.”

Simmons noted that with Georgia being the in-state school, perhaps the Bulldogs are seen as the top threat to Florida State at the present time.

Podcast: Massive recruiting weekend and practice tidbits

Radi, Jake Reuse, Dayne Young and Jim Donnan break down the latest on this week’s UGASports Live.

Back in pads



