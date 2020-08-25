“The one thing I would say about Jamie (Newman) is that (while) everybody talks about his athleticism, he's a better thrower than people think. I think JT (Daniels) is a better athlete than people think."

Mention the term “open competition” as it pertains to quarterbacks, and eyeballs start to roll.

However, according to offensive coordinator Todd Monken, that's exactly what the Bulldogs have on their hands.

“Right now, it’s an open competition,” Monken said. “We’re looking at all the players because they all have talent. We’re excited about getting to scrimmage this Saturday and seeing where we’re at.”

By now, the names are familiar. Although most expect the race for the starter to come down between Wake Forest grad transfer Jamie Newman and Southern Cal transfer JT Daniels, freshman Carson Beck, along with returnees D’Wan Mathis, and Stetson Bennett, apparently are also opening Monken’s eyes.

“I really like our guys. We have a good number of players at that position. It's been fun to be in the room, because they all vary. They're different in terms of their personalities,” Monken said. “They all want to be really, really good players. They all want to work at it.

“There's never an issue in terms of them understanding what they're trying to get accomplished, offensively. Obviously the difficulty of not having spring ball, and not going through some of those practices—there are only so many things you can do in meetings without actually getting out there, and things they can do on their own.”

Monken said both Newman and Daniels both have already been impressive.

“The one thing I'd say about Jamie (Newman) is that (while) everybody talks about his athleticism, he's a better thrower than people think. I think JT (Daniels) is a better athlete than people think,” Monken said. “Obviously, there's film on both of those guys. Obviously, JT is a young player at USC throwing the football. There's film of Jamie, obviously running Wake Forest's offense, very efficiently. Like I said, I think from the first five days that JT is a better athlete than we'd have thought, and Jamie's a much better thrower."

Whoever winds up as the starter will feature three specific traits: accuracy, mental toughness, and athleticism.

“Because quarterbacks are as closely aligned with winning and losing as coaches, those guys have to handle the ups and downs of the position,” Monken said. “The next part is athleticism, the ability to move and extend plays. The game has become so much more [about] your athleticism. It’s hard to be a statue anymore and be consistently explosive and able to move the football.”