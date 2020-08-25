UGASports - Elite DB Travis Hunter "locked on" Florida State

2022 #Rivals100 DB Travis Hunter ( @TravisHunterJr ) of @CHHSEaglesFB is committed to #FSU , but schools like #Auburn and #UGA are still in pursuit. Get the latest: https://t.co/cTC1XQA2fR • @Warchant @JLeeAURivals @ReuseRecruiting pic.twitter.com/jzuvoNY70C

THE SITUATION: Travis Hunter is the no. 18-ranked 2022 prospect in the country. The four-star cornerback out of Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill is a long, lean defender with explosiveness, ball skills and playmaking ability. He took a visit to Tallahassee early in March, then committed to Florida State . He has been strong to the Seminoles since and updates his recruitment with Rivals.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I am ready for this season," said Hunter. "We didn't have the normal off-season, but I was working out three times a day, taking an ice bath, then repeating that every day. I have worked hard to prepare for this season and I am ready. I would run four miles in the morning, lift weights in the afternoon, then work on my defensive back drills in the evening, so I put the work in and I am excited about the season.

"I am still committed to Florida State, but a lot of schools have still been trying to get in contact with me. Some of the schools on me hardest at Georgia, Tennessee and Auburn. There are others, but those are the ones trying hardest right now.

"I am still locked on Florida State. It is a family there, and that is the biggest thing for me. They all make me feel like part of the family and at home when I am there.

"I am talking a good bit with coach Fuller, coach Woodson and the head coach Mike Norvell right now. Communication has been good and I feel good with the coaches. We are building a strong relationship and we click together.

"I am going to watch Florida State play on TV this season. I want to focus on the defense, see how they play, how they develop and what the defensive backs do this year. My main focus will be the defense and just how I see myself in that.

"I am really locked in with Florida State, so it will be hard for any school to change my mind. Auburn and Georgia are coming at me hard every week right now, and I could take a few visits down the road, but I am all Florida State."