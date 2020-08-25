UGASports - Cornering JUCO's best prospects

Occasionally the Dawgs have gone the junior college route to acquire defensive backs. Sometimes it worked for the Bulldogs, and sometimes not. Here is a look at some notable defensive backs Georgia has acquired in the past.

The Georgia Bulldogs received a verbal commitment on Monday from the No. 1 JUCO cornerback, De'Jahn Warren . The four-star corner from Lackawanna Community College originally signed with the Maryland Terrapins. But on his 21st birthday, he said via Twitter that he is now set to be a Bulldog.

In 1981, Georgia signed two JUCO defensive backs. Teammates Ronnie Harris and Denis Waitley (San Diego Mesa City College) traveled across the country to help the depleted secondary of the defending National Champions. Waitley left the team early on, but Harris made an impact by leading Georgia with four interceptions in 1981 and equalling that number a season later. In the 1982 Sugar Bowl vs. Pitt, Harris would intercept Dan Marino twice. Eleven months later, he would team with another JUCO transfer, Jeff Sanchez (more on him a bit later) to hunker down one more time on one of the greatest plays in Bulldog history.

Jeff Sanchez (the other key player who hunkered down during the pass breakup from above) was also a junior college transfer. Sanchez attended Fullerton Junior College and had 17 career interceptions in his two seasons there. In the spring of '82, he was named outstanding defensive back, best tackler, and biggest defensive surprise of the spring by the coaching staff. He continued his dominating ways as a safety and was the Dawgs' third leading tackler, with 98. He was second on the team with nine interceptions (Terry Hoage had 12). He missed the 1983 season with a broken arm, and in 1984 he led the Red and Black with four more picks. His 13 interceptions for Georgia is tied for sixth on the all-time career list.

Carver Russaw came to Georgia from Glendale Comunity College in Calfornia as a Western States Athletic Conference All-American. After redshirting in 1986, he played sparingly in 1987 when he recorded one tackle. However, in the 1987 Liberty Bowl, he shined. With less than a minute left, and the score tied at 17, Russaw picked off a tipped-pass thrown by Arkansas' Greg Thomas and returned it 14 yards. That play set up John Kasay's game-winning field goal, as Georgia won 20 to 17. Russaw was declared academically ineligible the following season and did not play again for Georgia.

Ben Smith was one of the best in the state of Georgia during his senior season at Warner Robins High School in 1985. Smith was voted the AAAA Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after snatching 10 interceptions. However, the next season he had to play his freshmen ball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, where he picked off five more passes. The following year, he wold return home to Georgia and take over as the Bulldogs' left cornerback starter in game two. He went on to lead the team with three forced fumbles. Despite injuries to his leg, groin, and shoulder in 1988, he was still named second team All-SEC. In 1989, he would do one better; he was named second team All-American. He became just the third Georgia player ever to have double-digit interceptions in a season, when he hauled in 10 picks from opposing quarterbacks. He is tied with Sanchez, Scott Woerner, and current Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart for sixth place on Georgia's all-time career interception list with 13. Smith was later a first round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, and had six career interceptions in the NFL.

Greg Tremble, like Smith, hailed from Warner Robins, but went to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M first as well. He was named eighth best prospect overall in the junior college rankings as a cornerback and punt returner. After joining the Bulldogs, he was named the No. 1 cornerback at the conclusion of spring drills. Once he started playing in Division I, he continued his success by leading the team with three interceptions in 1992. He was the co-leader of the team with three more in 1993.

Jamie Henderson, from Carrollton, was an All-State defensive back on the football team. He was part of the state champion track and field team, in which he was the individual champ in the 110-meter hurdles. However, Henderson had to go to Mississippi Gulf Coast College first before joining the Bulldogs. For the Dawgs, the 6-3 cornerback led Georgia with five interceptions in 1999, and had three more in the following season. After a horrible motorcycle accident ended his short pro career with the New York Jets, Henderson became a position coach in both high school and college during the ensuing years.

Jakar Hamilton played safety for the Dawgs for one season in 2010, after the South Carolina native played at Georgia Military College. Hamilton had a pick six against Lousiana in the season opener and had a season-best eight tackles in his first career start against the Gamecocks. The following season, he would receive a medical redshirt and ended up transferring to South Carolina State before a brief stint in the NFL.

Shattle Fenteng was a cornerback for the Bulldogs hailing from Grayson High School before going to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas from 2012 to 2013. He had eight interceptions in two seasons while over there, but could not duplicate his magic for Georgia. He would play mostly on the scout team, but did get called for action by appearing in 17 career games for the Dawgs.



DJ Daniel is a current member of the Georgia Bulldogs. He played at Griffin High School before going to Georgia Military College. He was ranked the 14th overall JUCO prospect nationally after picking off five passes in his two seasons. Last season for the Bulldogs, Daniel finished sixth on the team with 42 tackles, and was second on the team with eight pass breakups. Daniel is expected to be a key player of Georgia's secondary in 2020.











