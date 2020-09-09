UGASports - The Daily Recap: Tight end injured, receiver recruit commits

Here is the Sept. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

McKitty sidelined

Georgia tight end Tre’ McKitty underwent a minor surgical procedure following an injury suffered during last Saturday’s scrimmage. UGASports.com learned that McKitty had his knee scoped, with his timetable to return uncertain at this time.

This latest news with McKitty came three days after head coach Kirby Smart revealed McKitty had to leave the scrimmage.

“I’ve been really impressed with Tre’ McKitty. He’s tough, physical, he works, he blocks, he catches, he does a great job,” Smart said after the scrimmage. “He got a little bit of a ding today, and ended up having to leave the scrimmage about halfway through.”

Without McKitty, a graduate transfer from Florida State, Georgia will lean on John FitzPatrick, Ryland Goede, Brett Seither and Darnell Washington at the position.

Meeks commits

Just a couple of weeks after a breakout performance and offer from Georgia, receiver Jackson Meeks (Central/Phenix City, Ala.) committed to the Bulldogs.

The three-star receiver exploded on the scene after an Aug. 22 game against Hoover that saw him catch 13 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns. That game resulted in the offer from Georgia.

Chad Simmons spoke to Meeks about his decision.

"The decision was really pretty simple," Meeks said. "Once Georgia offered, I felt the love, and I quickly realized how much they loved me and how much I loved them. I fell in love with the coaches and it was really an easy decision.

"Since they offered, the whole offensive staff has been calling me and staying in contact with me. Right after they offered, they talked to me about my ability, how they like what I can do, and they made it clear that they wanted me. They really made me feel important.”

What it means, what’s next

With Meeks committing to Georgia, Jake Reuse broke down what’s next for the program when it comes to recruiting the receiver position.

With two receivers in this class, the Bulldogs are probably set at the position -- that is unless the right player falls into their lap. Reuse mentioned four players -- Marcus Burke (Florida commit), Malik Nabers (Mississippi State commit), Xavier Worthy (Michigan commit) and Jayden Thomas (uncommitted) -- who could be of note down the road.

Insights on Mathis

Reuse spoke with Donovan Dooley, the owner of Quarterback University in Michigan, about UGA quarterback D’Wan Mathis as he vies for the starting quarterback job. Mathis has worked with Dooley, who offered some insight on the young quarterback.

“D'Wan has arm talent,” Donovan said. “He can make any throw from any landmark on the field, whether it's a field throw, a boundary shot, or a whole shot of 18 to 25. D'Wan has full confidence in his arm. Sometimes it'll get him in a little bit of trouble, but as he learns to anticipate, drive those shots, and work his eyes and feet together—and manipulate defenders with his head, come off, and shoot shots—he's going to be really, really special. I think his leadership is probably one of the most infectious things.

“Everybody knows D'Wan's going to talk now. He's going to let you know. He's got a little chatterbox in him, but when he gets in the huddle, everybody knows he's going to put the team on his back to do some special things. But I think just talking about film and articulating what they do, it's way different than when he was in high school. Just understand from coverage zero to six, he's talking about a variety of blitzes, zone pressures, and he came back with that information, and it showed me he was dialed in, in the film room."

