UGASports - COMMIT: Dawgs add wide reciver Jackson Meeks to Class of 2021

It didn’t take Jackson Meeks very long to see and seize an opportunity.

Just over two weeks after being offered by the Bulldogs, the three-star receiver out of Alabama’s Central High School in Phenix City committed to Georgia for the Class of 2021.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound wideout joins Adonai Mitchell to give the Bulldogs two commits at receiver for the class.

For the Bulldogs, it was Meeks’ thirteen catch, 233-yard performance against perennial powerhouse Hoover that put him on the radar of receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

“He said he likes my explosiveness and hands, and my frame fits in with receivers they have,” Meeks said upon receiving the offer. “I like Coach Hankton a lot. He seems like a real cool guy, and I can learn a lot from him."

It was more than just coaching that swayed the decision, however.

"I love the fan base. They're a real die-hard fan base,” Meeks said.

Meeks becomes the sixteenth commitment of Georgia’s Class of 2021.