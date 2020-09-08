UGAsports has learned that graduate transfer tight end Tre’ McKitty underwent a successful procedure to have his knee scoped after getting dinged up during Saturday’s scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.

Although the procedure was considered minor, his timetable for a return is unclear.

Georgia opens its season Sept. 26 at Arkansas.

This news comes after head coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Saturday that McKitty had to leave last Saturday’s scrimmage.

“I’ve been really impressed with Tre’ McKitty. He’s tough, physical, he works, he blocks, he catches, he does a great job,” Smart said on Saturday. “He got a little bit of a ding today, and ended up having to leave the scrimmage about halfway through.”

With McKitty temporarily sidelined, that leaves Ryland Goede, Brett Seither, John FitzPatrick, and freshman Darnell Washington as the tight ends competing for playing time.

“Darnell has been working his way into shape. He was at one time 273. We felt like he needed to get down to about 263 to be effective,” Smart said. “He’s a big man. Then we’ve got Goede and Brett back, and those guys took some reps. They’ve done a good job as well. Fitz has been around. We’ve got some good depth there at tight end. We’re just trying to figure out what each one’s skill set is as we endeavor in this offense and try to figure out the best way to use those guys.”

McKitty comes to Georgia after playing in 35 career games in three seasons at FSU, catching 50 passes for 520 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

MORE: Insider notes