UGASports - Jackson Meeks commits to Georgia: "I fell in love with the coaches"

August 25 is when Georgia offered, and since that day, Georgia pursued Meeks, and a decision was made last week. He and his family then made the drive to Athens over weekend to check out the campus and environment, and that trip was just the icing on the cake. He knew the connection he had with the coaches, he knew the program Kirby Smart runs, and after seeing Athens, he is a Bulldog.

THE SITUATION: Phenix City (Ala.) Central wide receiver Jackson Meeks is off to a great start this season. After an ACL injury his sophomore season in 2018, he was not 100% back last season, but he is in 2020, and it shows. Through three games, Meeks is just shy of 500 yards and has already scored six touchdowns.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "The decision was really pretty simple," said Meeks. "Once Georgia offered, I felt the love, and I quickly realized how much they loved me and how much I loved them. I fell in love with the coaches and it was really an easy decision.

"Since they offered, the whole offensive staff has been calling me and staying in contact with me. Right after they offered, they talked to me about my ability, how they like what I can do, and they made it clear that they wanted me. They really made me feel important.

"After developing that bond with the coaches, I talked to my mom and dad about everything. We talked about the distance, the Georgia program, how great the coaches are, what Georgia can do with me, how strong the team is, then the academics they offer — we know Georgia has everything I want. There was really no reason to wait to make my decision.

"I would say about three or four days after Georgia offered is when I knew I wanted to go there. I gave Georgia the news of my decision August 30. I let coach Hankton know about it first. I was in my bed, I had been praying about it, and it just it me that I was ready. I knew I was ready and it was a great feeling.

"What makes Georgia right for me are the coaches, the energy, the offense, the fans, the academics and family-feel that is always there around the team. They have everything that I want.

"I had a big injury, things went a slow for me for a while, but after putting the work in, getting back healthy, and then getting an offer from Georgia, all I can do is thank God for it. I know what all I had to do to get to this point, so I will always play with a chip on my shoulder, work very hard and be determined to get to the top."